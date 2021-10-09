An open letter to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez:
Dear superintendent and crew:
I just finished reading the latest The Guam Daily Post editorial: "DPHSS releases guidelines for back to school" published Sept. 26.
1. Are you requiring parental consent for random testing as a requirement for face-to-face attendance?
2. When a randomly selected child refuses to comply with testing, what are your procedures for dealing with noncompliance? Will the student be penalized as in detention? How will the student's constitutional freedoms be guaranteed during this process?
3. Do you offer online learning for students who refuse to be tested?
4. If the student is already involved in school activities such as sports, student council, or college-bound clubs, but is denied because of his jab or test noncompliance, how will you provide equal access - protected under the Equal Protection Clause of the American Constitution - in terms of the student's path to graduation and entrance to the nation’s top colleges?
These are some questions collected from several watchdog parent groups. If you want to know how these parents feel about your efforts of turning school ground into a prison camp in the name of public safety, let me share a recent memo.
Thanks to your unhinged arrogance in invading our children’s bodily autonomy, Guam’s parents have finally found a common ground, both jabbed and unjabbed alike. Both camps of parents realize now that GDOE and GovGuam should be charged with child molestation, endangerment, and assault and battery. Here’s why:
1. Adults are free to get jabbed at the risk of multiple adverse reactions including death, because they are legally permitted to live with the worst consequences.
2. Children, however, are at the mercy of parental supervision and protection obviously. Children's COVID-19 death rate has always been effectively negligible which means in the world of statistics near zero.
3. If parents want to play Russian roulette with their children's life, we support your choice because it's their children.
4. GDOE or GovGuam are acting beyond the scope of their delegated powers when they force the highly invasive PCR testing on the predominantly unjabbed segment of the population. Saliva testing or other non-nasal tests should be the only option to even consider.
5. So you naively think you can just vax your children twice and get your freedom? Without regular boosters your children's social status will oscillate between blue ribbon clean and unclean heathen.
6. So let's see who has the final laugh. Let this friendly invitation to oppose government overreach and usurpation of your basic rights your final chance to be a free man or a woman. Let this age well. If you disregard and ignore this final chance to speak out, then you will regret it sorely next year when many of your children's school friends have left the island to attend freer schools.
7. Your children will likely be stuck with regular booster shots and constant random testing in schools, with the quality of learning going down the tube. Your children will then blame you parents and say "I don't want to go to school because of your indecision when you had the chance one year ago." GDOE or GovGuam may be your employers but they are not your boss or owner. They work for you!
I appreciate your prompt response and clear instructions to help us decide our future plans including a mass exodus. Pushed to the edge of the proverbial cliff, students will be forced to walk out of classrooms. The future of the island’s children depends on the level and breadth of the professional guidance from your office in a timely fashion.
Sammy Ahn is the father of four GDOE students.