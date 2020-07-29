The school year may start next month if the Guam Department of Education finally gets its act together. It seems like the school year will be delayed since the unused vacation days of GDOE teachers and the importance for teachers to use more paid summer leave is given priority instead of starting the school year on time for the 30,000 Guam kids who have had their public school educational learning needs denied since the school shut down on March 13.
And as of yet, GDOE still has not provided students with personal computers or tablets for the home learning that’s going to happen this new school year, even though Superintendent Jon Fernandez promised this and this was one of the main reasons the federal government gave GDOE an extra $42 million in educational funding specifically to ensure the students will have the basic technology supplies to start the new school year from home. GDOE's option of letting the children come to school once or twice a week is not realistic or practical for acquired learning or retention of core benchmarks, and it will also put more undue strain and stress on households that have already suffered enough from GDOE's lack of preparation and planning since March 13.
It seems like fast-food joints and shopping centers are more important than the schools to open since Wendy’s and GPO have already been open for a while, but who knows when the schools will open for the education of our children? So what’s more important? Children’s education, or shopping centers and fast-food places? The delay to get the schools open makes parents wonder about the priorities of GDOE especially since they were just given an extra $42 million in federal school funding to urgently help students acquire computer/tablet equipment for the new school year. Where is that money going, and what is it being used for? So far, nothing has gone to help the kids to purchase PCs or tablets for home-based educational learning for the needy public school children of Guam.
This extra $42 million in educational technology funds for the children’s IT needs is supposed to be used directly for the students' home learning needs, to help make sure children can start the new school year on time from home, but again GDOE has failed to use this allotted funding for the children’s home IT basic learning needs. The entire fourth quarter of the previous school year was stopped prematurely on March 13 because some parents do not have internet, so what has he done with the $42 million in extra educational funding to rectify these internet and PC/tablet issues for the children's educational home learning needs?
And now he is unbelievably talking about another delay to open the new school year for the professional development of teachers when these same public school teachers have been on holiday with full pay – unlike their private school teacher counterparts since March 13. So for over four months, what have they done to plan? And why haven’t they used these four months of free time for professional development training?
This is a complete lack of leadership.
With this new funding, it is even more important than ever before that the (third-party financial monitor) continues so every penny of the $42 million is accounted for to ensure it is used for the educational needs of the 30,000 students of Guam.
Jim Mansfield is a parent of students who attend GDOE schools.