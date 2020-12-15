On Nov. 21, the Pacific News Center carried a story about Lt. Gov. Tenorio being prohibited from being a godfather for the sole reason he is in a same-sex relationship.
The choice of who is to be godparents belongs solely to the parents, not the church. Parents bestow the privilege upon a person because of a long-term relationship, and, belief in certain qualities perceived in whom they believe will help raise, guide, and be a good example for the child. No priest is qualified to contradict the parent’s choice.
The disqualification because of same-sex relations is hypocritical. Why should homosexuality be a disqualifying factor? I remember being taught that “God created man in his image.” If so, why should God be limited to a male only? Wouldn’t this mean God discriminates? Since I have never seen God in a physical form, and I suspect neither have others, why should we conclude that God is a male only, and not a female, nor any other physical form?
In addition, I was also taught God is omnipotent and just. If this is true, then heterosexuals, homosexuals, and LGBTQs were equally created in God’s image!
Since God supposedly knows, at the moment of conception, the sexual characteristics of each human God allows to be created, I cannot believe that God intended a child to be pre-ordained to end up in hell. I believe God is just.
As the creator who is all-knowing and just, God could not have intentionally created only heterosexuals in his image. Hence, members of LGBTQs were equally created in His image.
Heterosexuals and LGTBQs abound throughout every race and culture. They are part of humanity and we should embrace, not exclude them, since God created them.
In closing, the Church, the archbishop, and that priest who brought the news to the lieutenant governor prohibiting him the privilege and honor of being a godfather that most of us heterosexuals have experienced owe a profound apology not just to the lieutenant governor, but other members of the LGBTQ community.
David J. Lujan is a Guam attorney.