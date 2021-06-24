You will hurt the people you want to protect
By Gladys M. Linsangan
Believe us when we say that once this (Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act) is repealed and changed into something that will make it easier for patients to seek redress over the simplest of things, our on-island adult subspecialists who have been sharing with us their knowledge will most likely refuse to consult with us on behalf of our patients, thereby forever changing the pediatric norm of practice on island.
Those children who through no fault of their own cannot see a pediatric nephrologist or endocrinologist because they have no means to go off island will also be denied access to expert care from an adult subspecialist because these physicians will be afraid to offer their services because it was not what they have trained for. It is ironic that the very people you all want to protect are going to be the same people who will suffer the most from this.
Dr. Gladys Linsangan is a primary pediatric care physician.
If specialists leave, what will happen to care for young children?
By Milliecor Fojas
On a personal and professional note, I believe that patient care needs a lot of team effort involving the attending doctor, specialists, nurses, and other clinical staff. In Guam, we are faced with a lack of health care providers, especially pediatric subspecialists.
As a general pediatrician and hospitalist, it is very difficult to try and manage complex illnesses/conditions without the help of specialists. I have patients who need pediatric hematology/oncology, rheumatology, endocrinology, nephrology, cardiology care – they could not go off island due to financial constraints, lack of support persons, or due to the limitations from the current pandemic. Oftentimes, I have to go that extra mile to try and help my patients, including management of conditions outside my scope of training. As much as I want to, I could not do it alone. I need to work with other health care providers, especially the ones with subspecialty expertise.
Some adult specialists are currently helping us out, but it might not be the case in the near future. What will then happen to our island’s children?
Please believe us that Bill 112-36 (which seeks to repeal the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act) is not the answer for health care improvement in Guam.
Dr. Milliecor Fojas is a pediatrician at American Medical Center.