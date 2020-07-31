Guam Youth Climate Strike believes in the preservation of the ocean as an inherent component of culture, biodiversity and prosperity. Our oceans are the peacekeepers of many people who rely on fish as their primary source of protein. We cannot continue to treat our oceans as a dumping site for single-use plastics and other non-natural materials.
Guam Youth Climate Strike supports Bill 373-35 (COR) and encourages the community to welcome the transition toward a more sustainable future.
P.L. 34-110 allows for businesses to still hand out plastic “biodegradable” bags, but with the passage of Bill 373, plastic bags labeled as “biodegradable” will be included in the plastic bag ban.
Decreasing our dependence on plastic bags allows our communities to devolve from a compulsory single-use mindset and consciously shift toward a mindful and reusable habit.
We ask for our government to play an active role in informing the public and businesses by participating in social media campaigns, print media and speaking with small businesses, and in the near future, push for alternatives to polystyrene packaging, plastic utensils and other single-use items.
Although we are a long way away from a circular economy, legislation such as this continues to inspire us to fight for a future worth living in. We are committed to doing all that we can, and we call for the continued support of our government, businesses and community.
Kyle Dahilig is taking integrative biology major in the College of Natural and Applied Science, University of Guam.