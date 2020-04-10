Editor's note: Guam resident Dwight Artero McKeever shared this letter he sent to the Guam Legislature.
Dear senators,
British politician Lord Acton once said: “Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
And William Pitt, a former British statesman, also famously once said: “Unlimited power is apt to corrupt the minds of those who posses it.”
I implore you to keep these powerful words in mind when making your decisions to have our civil and constitutional liberties given away.
Please have faith in your local people to make decisions for themselves.
Do not willingly hand over the freedoms and liberties from the people of Guam and put them into the hands of one or a few.
Have faith in yourself, your families, your neighbors and constituents to know what is necessary for themselves and their families.
We have all been educated of late on basic hygiene protocol: social distancing, not shaking hands, wearing masks and gloves in all public places, washing hands frequently, immune-boosting lifestyle habits, outdoor exercise, sunshine for vitamin D, etc.
Once the government is allowed to decide what is or isn’t essential for every individual – when we can or cannot step out of our houses, what and when to buy or NOT to buy – we will put ourselves on a slippery slope, and the loss of our God-given freedoms in replacement of greater and greater restrictions.
Our nation was founded on these civil and constitutional rights and many lives were sacrificed at great cost. Please do not take these rights away from us.
Dwight Artero McKeever is a resident of Asan.