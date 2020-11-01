Joe Biden and the Democratic Party leadership place the blame for the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. squarely on the leadership of President Donald Trump. His supposed “mishandling” of the pandemic is the reason so many Americans (and Guamanians) have succumbed to this terrible virus.
President Trump and the federal government intervened early by restricting travel to and from the virus’s country of origin, China. Joe Biden accused Trump at the time of being “xenophobic.” Trump declared a national emergency on March 13.
On March 25, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made a major disaster declaration. Three days later, on March 28, President Trump approved the request for a major disaster for the Territory of Guam.
From that point on, Guam and other states and territories were to receive a massive inflow of federal support:
Trump authorized FEMA 100% funding to allow activation of Guam National Guard personnel under Title 32 duty status.
On April 24, President Trump signed the “Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act” into law, paving the way for hundreds of millions of dollars in medical support, payroll assistance and subsidies for the unemployed to flow into Guam.
On April 27, FEMA delivered 55 ventilators, 25,957 N-95 masks, 61,710 surgical masks, 10,432 medical gowns, 461 coveralls, 12,720 face shields and 50,102 gloves from the Strategic National Stockpile to Guam.
U.S. federal agencies such as FEMA, Department of Health and Human Services, SBA, Department of Treasury, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of the Interior, Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Education, Department of Defense and Department of Justice have to date contributed or allocated over $1.6 billion to assist Guam in its fight with the global pandemic. Federal teams and specialists have also been deployed to assist GovGuam; both front-liners and medical and emergency management specialists.
President Trump has also led the way by using his presidential powers to unleash American know-how and industry to manufacture lifesaving medical equipment, as well as formulate medicines to treat the virus. The nation’s labs are now well on the way to producing a vaccine to vanquish the virus.
A closer look at the details of our nation’s COVID-19 fatalities reveal another story. Of the 222,000 fatalities as of Oct. 22, eight of the top 10 states (including D.C.) — when it comes to per capita death rate — are led by Democratic governors. The state with the highest death rate in the nation is New Jersey with a rate of 180 fatalities per 100,000. The executive branch, as well as both legislative houses of that state, are all controlled by Democrats. The same goes with New York. New York has unfortunately been “ground zero” when it comes to the total number of deaths as a result of the pandemic, with 33,371 fatalities as of Oct. 22. Though these Democrat-run states have generally placed more restrictive lockdown orders than Republican-led states, the fact of the matter is that they are also responsible for the highest deaths and highest death rates in the nation.
Though being in a mandated lockdown for over five months, Guam is experiencing a second surge that is more explosive and deadly than the first. The island recorded its 71st COVID-19 fatality as of Oct. 24. Looking at all that has been provided by President Trump and the federal government to deal with the medical and economic fallout of this pandemic, can anyone of us blame the president and the federal government for the current situation we find ourselves in?
What degree of responsibility falls on the elected Democrat governor, and elected Democrat super-majority of the Legislature that have controlled the island government since this pandemic started? Democrat leadership stated for transparency they will establish a clearinghouse for all COVID-19-related activities to include management and reporting of all federal funds; yet there are still no in-depth reports for the spending of these funds.
The state of New York has been provided with $64 billion from the federal government to combat COVID-19. President Trump early on sent the USNS Comfort, holding 1,000 hospital beds, to assist in relieving the overflows at New York City hospitals. The Javits Convention Center containing 2,500 beds was also opened and run by the military to give assistance to New York. Yet with all that money and medical support given by the federal government and military, the city has lost more citizens by far than any other state. It sure didn’t help when the governor mandated that senior citizen homes accept COVID-19-positive clients despite protests from management and doctors. That state order resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly at senior citizen homes. What degree of responsibility falls on Gov. Cuomo and the Democratic-led legislature of New York?
This national crisis has brought to the forefront the differing governing styles of our elected leadership. President Trump has funneled the resources of the federal government to flow into the state, territorial and city governments in order to mitigate the medical and economic impacts in American communities. Elected Democrat leaders have by and large governed with more mandatory, restrictive measures. Elected Republican leaders on the other hand, have been more measured in mandating restrictions on civil liberties.
The question for all of America is, would a president in Washington, D.C. with a more authoritarian approach to this pandemic be any more effective? If Joe Biden wins in November, then the policy formula taken by communities such as New York, New Jersey and Guam will take center stage as the game plan guiding the nation through this pandemic.
But as Joe Biden points the finger at the president, playing the blame game, he must remember that many members of the brain trust of his party, who have managed state and local governments, using his authoritarian formula, have presided over communities with the highest numbers and highest death rates in the nation.
There’s a saying, “When you point a finger at someone, there are three more pointing back at you.” For Joe Biden, it’s time to look in the mirror and count the fingers pointing back at him and his Democratic Party allies.
Eddie Baza Calvo was governor of Guam from January 2011 to January 2019.