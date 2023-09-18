Diverse ethnic groups serve the island community as indispensable components of the fabric of multiethnic Guam. All taxpayers, regardless of their background, deserve nothing less than courteous and respectful treatment by the Guam Police Department.
Such professional courtesy is called for especially because of the sociolinguistic differences in nuance play into perceptions. Contorted police conclusions often lead to truly undesirable mishaps, like the one suffered by an elderly couple recently.
Race-based discrimination and hate crimes are sweeping across America, and Guam may not be immune. Mayors and governors across the United States are settling police brutality cases in an effort to halt the senseless harm and injury to citizens as a result.
When I was on Guam, I was also a prime witness to a police brutality case. My encounter involved a docile middle-aged couple in a car facing an officer’s abrasive and impatient attitude. It is terrifying to deal with an officer with a gun at the hip resorting to abusive badgering. I saw with my two eyes the kind of outrageous terrorizing done by members of GPD and its impact on me and my younger siblings.
What if it’s the cop that needs de-escalation treatment for his own anger issues, not the other way around? Did these officers ever bother to engage these victims with basic politeness? No. No such common-sense approach would make sense for self-righteous “public servants” bent on wreaking havoc on families.
It is unforgivable that peace officers lack such commonplace decorum. GPD needs to ramp up its basic training on aggression, de-escalation, and professional courtesy.
Even during my short stay in New York thus far, I sense a heightened level of sensitivity by the police force. I hear about documented cases of rogue officers in Guam via local media. Likely, their family name carries weight in Guam law enforcement. But it does not and should not entitle them to be above the law. I also hear of countless human rights violations and abuses while people are detained and waiting for magistrate hearings.
While at the United States Military Academy at West Point as the only cadet from Guam in the class of 2027, I would like to continue to engage as many community leaders within my power so that the elderly couple in question and all similarly situated families access all the recourse and support they deserve.
Based on my experience, I advise the public that FOIA requests for details will almost certainly be denied by the GPD unless the power of the media is harnessed first.
I commend the Guam community and media for putting the public on notice of this kind of shoddy police work to prevent future grievances. I hope Guam maintains its pristine name as a gem in the Pacific and a safe destination for Asian tourists.
Thank you, Guam, for your kind attention to this urgent issue of de-escalation training GPD is dragging its feet on.
Cheyunne Ahn is a current cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and valedictorian of Southern High School’s class of 2023.