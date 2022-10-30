Congressional candidate Jim Moylan will not let truth or distortions stop him from saying anything to get elected. It is up to political analysts to decide whether the racialization of the human rights issue of CHamoru self-determination or his sudden and unprecedented support of CHamoru original landowners are ploys to generate support or principled stands. Generating these ads in the last part of an election reveals his true motivation.
I also have to take issue with the description of John O’Connor’s description of U.S. P.L. 106-504 as “now infamous.” As the primary author of this legislation which literally took four years to move through Congress, the purpose is to put the government of Guam ahead of all federal agencies in the return of any future excess lands. Normal practice is to give excess lands to other federal agencies first. This law provides a glide path to the return of excess lands not afforded to any other jurisdiction in the United States.
The reason we are discussing any land return to Guam first is because of this “infamous” legislation. Otherwise, we would have to stand in line after federal agencies under cumbersome GSA procedures. As for “public benefit,” this has a legislative history when it comes to Guam. This is the definition that was applied to the return of lands under U.S. P.L. 103-339 (Guam Excess Lands Act) and the property returned under BRAC from the closure of the Naval Air Station. Dozens of original landowners now have their land in their hands.
The Department of Defense consistently opposed this legislation over four years because they understood that it placed Guam at the head of the line and forces them to talk to GovGuam about all land issues. The leaders of Guam should stand together to maximize our control and management once it is GovGuam property. It has happened in the past and it can happen again.
Instead, people who oppose or support the proposed medical campus at Lalo’ (not Eagles field) are using 106-504 to run interference for their position. Argue about the hospital not about the law.
But the worse manipulation is for Jim Moylan to claim that he will amend 106-504 to allow original landowners to get a direct transfer of land. Not only is this unrealistic, it raises “false hopes.” It is one thing to lie to me as he did in the past about CHamoru self-determination. It is another thing to raise false hopes to people to get votes for something that cannot be done. At best, he is ignorant of the legislative process. At worse, he continues to lie and misrepresent.
Robert A. Underwood is a former Guam delegate to Congress and a former president of the University of Guam.