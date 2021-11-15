Politicians are very generous with your money

With the introduction of Bill 220 by Sens. Amanda Shelton, Tina Muña Barnes and James Moylan, Guam politicians are proving once again the wisdom of an observation made by a French philosopher/politician who declared: “America is, and will continue to be a great country, until its politicians learn the people can be bought with their own money.”
I think about that statement a lot when politicians do stupid things from a fiscal policy point of view like the things proposed in Bill 220-36: Authorizing tax credits, and diverting Section 30 money to pay war claims.
At a time when government revenues are precarious, and demands for services growing, the last thing politicians should be doing is diverting $150 million to an issue that does not serve the “common good.” When tax credits were offered to fix “Hamburger Road,” all the people of Guam benefited from that small project, and it did not financially gut the government of Guam. A $150 million revenue diversion will gut the government of Guam’s ability to fix critical infrastructure projects that have no other source of funding, like renovating and upgrading the public school buildings to state-of-the-art standards.
Public education is a mandate of the government. Every single politician in office today claimed, on the campaign trail, “that our children are our most important resource.” Not a single one of them has introduced any legislation that backs up those words with actions; preferring instead to introduce legislation that takes money from the many, to give to a few knowing that effort, whether the bill passes or not, will help get them reelected instead.
Public safety is another mandate of the government long neglected by politicians until campaign season begins, and will not be spoken about or addressed until the run-up to elections. There are only three ways for meth to get on the island, and there are not enough drug detection dogs to cover the airport, the commercial port or the main post office on a 24/7 basis. You would think with the recent explosion of drug cases involving law enforcement and government employees, and the very high profile cases at the Department of Public Works, Homeland Security and the Department of Corrections, there would be serious efforts to stop the flow of meth onto our shores, and you would be wrong.
The failure by any senator, especially Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, to introduce any legislation that targets crime is the reason so many people believe government officials are tacitly allowing the meth trade to flourish with impunity to the point the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Guam Police Department have reported that street prices have plummeted since the drug is so plentiful and easy to acquire.
The real crime here is “political apathy,” as every day new videos are posted online showing crooks and thieves walking with impunity onto people’s property, into their homes and businesses, and helping themselves to the victim’s possessions. The sad irony here is that every single politician in office today claimed on the campaign trail that “I will work hard to reduce crime on our island, so our people can feel safe in their homes, offices and cars.”
Not a single politician or government official has introduced legislation to offer tax credits to businesses to buy a dozen or more drug detection dogs and train and certify the handlers. Tax credits for drug detection dogs and handler training is a tax credit program that would benefit all the families in every village on the island.
How many families could have been spared the financial, emotional, and physical effects of the meth tsunami that continues to wash over our island, had our politicians been as aggressive at introducing legislation to fight crime and the meth epidemic as they are at introducing legislation geared more at generating positive headlines, than actually making things better? The answer that comes to me based on the number of families I know of personally that have been impacted financially, emotionally or physically by the meth tsunami is: a lot.
If there is any “flaw” in our form of democracy, it is the fact that politicians work harder at getting reelected than they do serving the financial, security and safety needs of the people who elected them.
We have an election coming up, and if that flaw is ever going to be fixed, it will be up to voters, because we know the politicians won’t do it.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Sånta Rita-Sumai.