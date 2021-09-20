Poor maintenance makes school unsafe; improvement must become a GDOE priority

I first joined the (Parent-Teacher Organization) after attending a PTO meeting where my granddaughter’s class was performing as part of the entertainment. While waiting for her class to set up, I was looking around the cafeteria and noticed that several electrical outlets had covers missing or were broken.
I was pretty upset because not only could a child be injured, the possibility of something far worse was real. So, I approached a school official to complain and was told that they had put in a work request to address the problem several weeks ago. Sensing the urgency of the situation, I asked if I could come back to replace the covers myself and was told I could.
When I came back to replace the electrical covers, I was asked if I could also replace a doorknob in one of the classrooms. It, too, had been reported to maintenance. They didn’t have the doorknob but asked if I could look at it anyway. Upon entering the classroom, I was greeted by another granddaughter. Not wanting her to be in danger should the school need to go into a lockdown, I told the administrator I would go buy a doorknob and be right back to replace it.
Six years later, I’ve learned two things: First, for most repairs, it’s faster to do it yourselves. And second, for the bigger safety issues, don’t take “no” for an answer.
During my first year with the PTO, I was always questioning why repairs were taking so long to get done. In a meeting with Guam Department of Education maintenance, I was informed that each school was only allocated about $1,000 per year for repairs. The principal even told me that I had to be patient because other schools needed work, too.
Not liking either response, we (PTO) took to social media, and a lot was accomplished. And so, I’m back on social media again to let our long-standing concerns be heard.
At an elementary school parent-teacher conference meeting with my granddaughter’s teacher, I sat in a chair that was cracked and had a piece missing from the back. Then later, I was at a high school and sat in a chair with the school’s name stamped out of its metal back. I thought about how impressive the high school chairs were, but also thought about how much more they cost compared to a regular chair and if that difference might have been used to buy all new chairs for the elementary school, too.
There’s an article in The Guam Daily Post, Dec. 3, 2017, titled “GDOE called out for wanting a 'Cadillac' school.” It mentions several GovGuam officials and senators who were worried about what GDOE wanted for a school - that it would be so grandiose there would be little money left for all the other schools that needed repairs, too. I hope these senators are still concerned.
I also hope GDOE designs a school that can be maintained for about $1,000 a year, have restrooms that are student-proof, that doesn’t have hidden staircases or areas where the students can hide and cause mischief, where, when equipment breaks, classes have other resources to carry on without it, and have nothing made of metal.
Lessons learned from practically working full-time for six years with two great PTO teams to make countless repairs and improvements to our schools. A shout-out to Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School and Benavente Middle School PTOs and to the “Fantastic Four!”
But, after almost four years, GDOE is only about one-third of the way into the design phase with Simon Sanchez High School, so they’ll have time to make corrections if they haven’t taken these things into consideration - if they even want this advice.
I believe that GDOE could have a lot more money to spend on maintenance, but it chooses to spend it on other things that I have questioned about but have not received a comprehensive response. For instance, why does GDOE spend all that money to get our elementary and middle schools accredited? Or, why does GDOE buy expensive chairs for one school but leave other schools with unsafe chairs.
A school board member was upset when people from outside of Tamuning were giving input on the repurposing of an elementary school. But what everyone should understand is that when GDOE spends money in one area it affects all areas of GDOE.
And, Benavente Middle School needs its share to: build covered walkways and canopies to keep our students and staff dry, add benches to get our students off the ground where the dogs pee and poo, repair restrooms and add stall doors for the dignity of our students, replace the gym lights to make games safer, repair or replace playground and sports equipment to keep our students occupied, make classrooms secure to prevent break-ins, and hire more school aides to keep our students and staff safe.
GDOE schools should be some of the best buildings on Guam, but until the governor, senators, GDOE and the school board figure out a way to make that happen, we’ll just have to keep figuring out ways to keep them inhabitable.
Gary Kuper is a Benavente Middle School PTO team member.