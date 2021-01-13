The new year launches with the virus threatening to overwhelm Beijing, the capital of China.
Xiaoguozhuang village in Hebei’s provincial capital city of Shijiazhuang has been declared a no-go zone after 19 confirmed and 41 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were found in one day.
On that same day, as Guam recorded 21 new COVID-19 infections, 75 million people in Hebei faced the likelihood of a full lockdown.
As China ramped up its pandemic forces, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services was confronted with the possible exit of public school nurses and University of Guam faculty nurses who had been augmenting the local fight against COVID-19. Compounding that bad news was the reduction of traveling nurses who had run up a $3 million bill at Guam Memorial Hospital in less than a year.
As Guam politicians struggled with the new normal, 11 COVID-19 patients were in local civilian hospitals, three were in the intensive care unit, and one was on a ventilator on a recent day. On that day, island hospitals were full of non-COVID-19 patients dying of heart attacks, strokes and ailments resulting from poor judgment.
In Tumon Bay, the U.S. military was working with local hotel officials to soon bring 5,000 sailors for liberty, rest and recreation. At the same time, island schools are actively planning the return of 20,000 students to virtual and face-to-face classroom instruction. Not to be outdone, the Guam Visitors Bureau is hard at work trying to bring 1.6 million tourists back to Guam.
Somehow, the governor confidently declares that Guam Public Health has all the necessary trained personnel and technical resources to reopen and keep open Guam’s schools, hotels and tourist economy. Also, the governor says Public Health officials would be able to safely monitor the 4,000 foreign construction workers housed in cramped, vulnerable barracks. In addition, Public Health would simultaneously continue to provide timely, accessible, effective and culturally appropriate testing and tracing resources to the beleaguered Micronesian community.
Last week, Public Health officials were overwhelmed by senior citizens or manåmko', who were demanding their free COVID-19 immunizations. They were getting tired of waiting in long lines in their cars. They were mad. The week prior, senior citizens ages 75 or older had to line up as well.
Public Health officials quickly apologized and offered to provide more opportunities for free vaccinations. Unfortunately, Public Health did not have enough personnel to also do home immunizations.
Guam Public Health doesn’t like to work on the weekends or on holidays or at night or after 4:30 p.m., not even during a pandemic. Not even when the governor has shut down people’s private businesses and nonessential GovGuam employees are being forced to get paid to stay home. Not even after more than 120 fellow Guamanians have perished at the hands of this formidable virus.
Meanwhile, back in Washington, D.C., a mob of unmasked "patriots" stormed the U.S. Congress trying to prevent Joe Biden from becoming America’s next president.
America has no good answer to this pandemic
As dysfunctional as the U.S. federal government has been over this entire existential threat to humanity, the anarchic images of enraged citizens attempting to overthrow the seat of American democracy were still flabbergasting.
We must all soon come to the realization that America has no good answer to this pandemic. Despite its best intentions and the staggering wealth of resources, the United States is arguably the worst COVID-19-afflicted country in the world.
So far, nearly 350,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Even with newly available vaccines, more than 500,000 Americans will be dead before the end of this pandemic.
Since December, COVID-19’s death toll in the United States has risen by roughly 2,000 or 3,000 a day.
U.S. hospital systems and intensive care units have been overwhelmed.
The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted in late November that “December, January and early February 2021 are going to be terribly painful months,” and so far he has been right.
When the virus that causes COVID-19 first landed way back in January 2020, the American president declared that it was nothing to worry about. In the early days of the virus’s spread in the nation, President Trump somehow repeatedly emphasized that everything was “under control” and that the virus would just “miraculously” disappear in warmer months. The president’s thinking resulted in a slow and muddled American public health response to COVID that likely resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths.
The American model of wasteful, disjointed medical spending and laissez-faire public health management has been exposed as a fraud. Ultimately, American public health care rhetoric was trumped by overwhelmed hospital intensive care units and the exploding number of deaths.
This pandemic has been like a great purification by fire. As silver and gold are refined in fire by melting the metal and skimming the impurities, governments around the world are now being burned in the flame of viral honesty. Governments that have been tested by fire are pure and precious like gold. Those that are impure will perish.
Vincent Taijeron Akimoto is a family physician from Tamuning.