The governor's announcement of implementing road closures should be done correctly, following proper procedure to ensure that the public is not exposed to any further danger by coming in contact with members of her task force. Besides face masks, filters and gloves, they should be wearing face shields.
When drivers are approached to be "educated" about safety and staying home, the best protection may be for drivers to keep their windows up. Obviously, this may be impractical if there is to be effective communication.
Face shields provide greater protection from infectious saliva droplets, which masks may not completely block. They cover all the areas of the face where the virus can enter the body, including the eyes. Additionally, face shields help prevent the wearer from touching their face, are durable and reusable, and for many people are more comfortable than masks. They also can be easily made if they are not available for purchase.
While full PPE gear, including gowns and aprons, may not be practical for the task force to use at these road "checkpoints," it would be wise to include face shields. Good intentions aside, there is a danger in having close contact with the public. The governor and her task force need to ensure that this measure is implemented as safely as possible.
Let's not expose our island residents to any further danger. I strongly suggest that these road closures be postponed immediately until the proper PPE is available and distributed with appropriate training.
Si Yu'us ma'ase'.
Walter Ulloa is a resident of Agana Heights.