I was disappointed, but not surprised, when former Gov. Eddie Calvo decided to criticize efforts of the Leon Guerrero administration in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. While I will be the first to admit that there have been a few missteps along the way, the former governor should refrain from fueling the fire as his actions over two terms may have led to GovGuam’s finances being so fragile that it was ill-prepared to deal with an economic collapse brought on by this global threat.
It is appalling that Calvo would criticize recent efforts to deal with the homeless community yet under his administration multiple charges and indictments were levied against the former GHURA board, executive director, and legal counsel. Over $50 million in federal tax credits intended to benefit low- to moderate-income families were manipulated, according to federal investigators. Hundreds of thousands of dollars that could have benefitted homeless families were instead spent to pad the pockets of elite attorneys tied to his administration. While the Leon Guerrero’s efforts to establish a non-congregate shelter for the homeless has hit some speedbumps, it was not due to a lack of effort, but because there really is no exact science in dealing with homelessness during a pandemic. Both GovGuam and federal authorities are still learning along the way. However, it appears the former governor seems to have all the answers today but failed to hold certain public officials who were tasked with combatting homelessness accountable during his eight-year term.
As a former senior staffer to then-Governor Calvo, I liken his critique of the current administration to “The pot calling the kettle black”. And since I am not privy to much of the details regarding decisions made at Adelup, I am not able to defend their actions. I can attest, however, that there was just as much “discombobulation” during the Calvo administration, which is the term he used to describe how messages are being disseminated in this administration. Yet he never had to deal with a pandemic or economic catastrophe facing the current administration. I can also attest that the Calvo administration rejected efforts to construct a quarantine facility at the airport, and failed to complete a $2.6 million Biosafety Level 3 laboratory in Dededo that would have put us in a better position to deal with COVID-19.
His critique of the Office of Public Accountability is also unfounded. I can honestly say that the current public auditor has been more aggressive in auditing GHURA’s finances than previous efforts. Previous audits of the housing authority failed to reveal improprieties that federal investigators discovered.
Calvo says the current administration’s efforts have been reactionary. It's not true. Discussions and coordination with federal authorities began even before the CDC declared a pandemic. But again, there is no exact science, and it is no secret that even the feds have had missteps. Perhaps if Calvo managed GovGuam’s finances prudently and left office with a true surplus like he reported each fiscal year, our current governor would be in a better position to minimize the suffering our people would have to endure during difficult times.
As the governor’s office commented, “I stopped listening to Eddie Calvo interviews in 2018.” If we truly want to flatten the curve, let us not listen to a clueless former governor who had eight years to get it right.
Ray Sanchez Topasna serves as GHURA executive director in the Leon Guerrero administration and is a former GHURA executive director and a former special assistant to then-Governor Calvo.