With this ongoing pandemic I oftentimes wonder why we as a community fail to look at past examples for some direction. For example, when Hawaii had the issue with the lepers what did they do to minimize the spread ? When Guam also had a leper problem in the past what did they do ? When one African country detected the Ebola virus what was their response ? (See the movie "93 Days" starring Danny Glover). Perhaps when we are confronted with a major crisis we need to look outside the box (See the movie "Apollo 13" - "Houston, we have a problem.") Why does American Samoa appear to be COVID-19 free?
Rather than looking for a cure we need to focus on the cause. Since this virus appears to be airborne is the cause linked to what man is doing to the world environment especially the air? Whatever it is, it is evident that man does not have the answers. Not one government has provided any defining answer. This fact supports the Bible’s command in Psalms 146:3 to not put our trust in nobles, to whom no salvation belongs. Instead it exhorts us in Proverbs 3:5 to Trust in Jehovah with all our heart and do not lean upon our own understanding. Verse 6 further directs us in all our ways to take notice of him, and he himself will make our paths straight.
Since Adam and Eve’s downfall until today man has continued to do things their way, independent of God’s instructions! What does history show ? The truthfulness of the prophet Jeremiah’s words in Jeremiah 10:23 where he states "I well know, O Jehovah, that to earthling man his way does not belong. It does not belong to man who is walking even to direct his step."
So, what is the real cure to man’s hopeless condition, this road to perdition? As Jesus himself stated in Matthew 6: 9,10 it is God’s Kingdom. Let us pray.
Raymond Fejerang is a resident of Sinajana.