Attorney Edwin H. Caldie’s letter stated recently that the creditors are not asking to be compensated for the “full value of the Archdiocese’s asset.” He noted that the committee has a responsibility to protect the rights of those individuals who were abused as minors, and to ensure that the harm they suffered will be acknowledged. In this way, their wounds would heal and bring closure to the indignity, pain and suffering that the victims have suffered and continue to suffer.
I have no doubt that the individuals who have filed claims against the archdiocese suffered so much harm and indignity, while minors, at the hands of certain members of the clergy. They were molested and sexually abused by none other than those in whom these children placed their complete trust and confidence. Such errant members of the clergy took advantage of their position of trust and authority and committed heinous acts against defenseless children. It seems to me that the perpetrators themselves should also be held accountable for the intolerable sufferings they caused to so many helpless minors, who now as adults still suffer from what happened to them 30, 40 and 50 years ago.
Indeed, the Gospel of Matthew, at 18:6, states:
"Anyone who welcomes one little child like this in my name welcomes me. But anyone who is the downfall of one of these little ones who have faith in me, would be better drowned in the depths of the sea with a great millstone around his neck."
And now the archdiocese has to answer and pay for their crimes and transgressions against these children. However, the archdiocese is made up of people, and the people are the ones who make up the church. So ultimately, the people are the ones who now have to account for the shameful and unlawful transgressions of certain members of the clergy. These errant members of the clergy caused the intolerable harm suffered by those minors who were abused and molested years ago. The people/church is not running away from its responsibility to care and love, it is simply asking for forgiveness, reconciliation and understanding.
While the church does have “assets” built by the people that could be liquidated to pay for some of the damages suffered by the victims, many of the so-called assets are the church buildings, the schools, the rectories and social halls, and the cemeteries. They are places of worship, prayer, education and burial. They are not hotels or commercial/industrial buildings with high real estate values.
I believe that the settlement offer is so that the victims would be compensated while they are still with us. We, the church, pray for an amicable settlement so that the victims could be made whole, as much as possible.
I personally believe that no amount of money will ever adequately compensate the victims for the gross indignity and pain that they suffered in silence for decades. But I also believe that the victims are not trying to harm the people who are the church.
I believe that aside from trying to obtain compensation for the pain and indignity they suffered for so long and have a right to obtain, these victims are seeking closure to their suffering. To this end, the church is seeking forgiveness from the victims and also reconciliation, understanding and closure. And so that such acts of transgressions against our weakest church members will never happen again, the church has since promulgated and instituted policies to accomplish this.
Joseph "Joey" T. Duenas is a resident of Yona.