Editor's note: The following message is transcribed from a video sent to Guam's visitor source markets, including Korea and Japan.
Håfa adai and Annyeonghaseyo!
On May 24, Guam withstood Typhoon Mawar. Despite damaging winds and rains, our people have weathered many storms before and we are resilient. On behalf of the people of Guam, we want to express our deepest and sincerest un dangkulo’ na si’ Yu’os’ ma’ase’ for your patience, support, and understanding during this time of recovery.
As you know, the typhoon temporarily closed our island’s only airport, leaving many of our Korean travelers unable to return home. To support visitors during this critical time our administration, alongside the Guam Visitors Bureau and industry partners, provided help for accommodations, transportation and meals. Thanks to great partnerships, most especially with the Korean Consulate In Kook Kim who was right there passionately supporting our tourists and our Korea-based airlines, our visitors were able to make a safe homecoming starting May 29.
Working at all levels of government – and closely with our tourism partners – we are on track for a full recovery. Business is returning to usual. Restaurants, hotels, airlines, parks and optional tours are resuming services. And we are preparing to welcome you back to enjoy our beautiful island paradise with our warm håfa adai spirit.
Gamsahamnida!