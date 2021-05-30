The other day, Mr. Lee Webber tried to pass off unfocused ramblings as insightful political commentary. In essence, Mr. Webber misrepresents the views of progressives. Rather than attribute ill motives, I will just assume he misunderstands views that are not his own. I cannot speak for all progressives, but I think I may still be able to offer a decent expression of how progressives may think about certain issues.
No doubt there are some who reject progressivism because they identify as individualists and perceive progressives as advocating collectivism. Many progressives will identify with movements for one or another economic, social, or political causes, such as the movements for labor rights, women’s rights, advancing ethnic minority rights, LGBT rights, free speech, environmental protection or many other issues. People outside of these movements might see this as demoting the individual to serve a collective interest. However, these movements are aimed at realizing shared individual goals by collective action. These movements are about empowerment of people, not claiming victimhood.
It is interesting to me how discussions about the capacity to afford this or that priority are never contextualized by either history or comparative politics. Following World War II, many advanced countries were recovering from severe economic deprivation. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and other developed countries had been devastated by bombing and their economies were distorted by the prioritization of war production over quality of life. It would seem difficult to believe, but this is precisely the environment in which advanced countries built their systems of universal health care, invested in truly affordable public housing, often made colleges and universities tuition-free, and the United Kingdom even managed to decrease public debt by 150% of the economy’s output. President Roosevelt laid out these same priorities in his Second Bill of Rights, months before he passed away.
The decades since 1980 have seen taxes rise for lower income people in the United States, while the taxes for corporations and the wealthy have declined precipitously. Even absent other considerations, this has shifted more of the burden of government from the wealthy to the working class. Between 1980 and 2018, productivity rose 139%, but wages and compensation rose only 35%. This means less of production is going to the average worker and more is going to their bosses or wealthy investors.
Looking at health care, housing and post-secondary education, the prices of each have risen enormously between 1980 and 2018. Health care costs have risen 633%, housing prices have risen 326%, and tuition (inclusive of room and board) have risen 749%. Two-thirds of bankruptcies are caused by medical expenses. U.S. student loan debt reached $1.57 trillion in 2020, 92% of which is owned by the U.S. Department of Education. Student loan debt is not dischargeable by bankruptcy, following the enactment of the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act.
These issues I have raised are largely economic. While they affect working people, their effects cut across many of the divisions in our society and have impacts on the many movements in which progressives participate. No part of this is destiny.
Julian Janssen is a resident of Tumon.