Last week there was some positive news - our Guam Department of Education teachers and other staff were to receive sizable raises as of May 23. But the "era of good feelings" faded quickly when the Legislature questioned where the money would come from to pay for these raises - $10 million just for the balance of this year and $30 million-plus for the teachers and even more for the principals and other administrative staff in the next fiscal year. (On top of that, GDOE revealed that it had a recurring annual deficit of $16 million going back years.)
I’ll be the first to say our educators deserve a raise. My wife is a teacher and I know how hard they work, both in and outside the classroom. But to promise raises without being 100% sure you can pay them? What a letdown it must be for these hardworking educators. To the rescue comes GovGuam’s budget guru, Lester Carlson, who says he will find the money for raises but won’t tell us how - much like his pork adobo recipe - it’s a secret but just trust him. I couldn’t believe that someone with the responsibility for a billion-dollar budget actually made that statement. GovGuam is the equivalent of running a huge corporation with thousands of employees performing diverse functions - and somehow $10 million can be clandestinely pulled out of a hat? So much for transparency.
In the end I come back to one word - perception. Yes, raises are deserved but is the timing right? How many non-GovGuam residents received raises this year, let alone 18-20% raises? How does the governor promise our teachers raises without knowing if there are funds to actually pay these raises?
GovGuam is comparable to a big business - we have a billion-dollar budget and hundreds of millions sitting in the bank. Yet the governor made a public statement affecting thousands of employees without solid confirmation that a raise commitment could be met on May 23. And it’s amateur hour in the budget department with "down home" comparisons of secretly finding money being equated to an adobo recipe - does this make us feel comfortable? The perception is that one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing, and that needs to change.
For the sake of those expecting a raise, I hope there is money available. Making a promise without being able to deliver doesn’t exactly create a positive perception. As of this writing, I’m not aware that the $10 million has been located … but then again that’s a secret.
Harvey Egna is a resident of Yona and is running for a seat in the 37th Guam Legislature.