It looks like Michael San Nicolas and his father, Miguel San Nicolas, want the people of Guam to pay $156,000 for their misdeeds. The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, which is under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, has sued the father and son for illegal rent paid to them while they knowingly had unquestionable conflicts of interest while Michael San Nicolas was a Guam senator and had oversight over GHURA. Michael San Nicolas was required to withdraw from GHURA’s Section 8 housing program, also known has HAP or Housing Assistance Program. Instead, he entered into new contracts knowing he had a conflict of interest. When he was told that this was not legal, he “transferred” his housing units to his father. We just saw that Mark Smith was convicted for doing the exact same thing. But the thing is that Miguel San Nicolas is also conflicted based on his familial relationship with Michael San Nicolas. Miguel San Nicolas was told this but still continued to receive the illegal rent as a sham scheme for his son, Michael San Nicolas.
GHURA was told by the U.S. HUD that they must sue the San Nicolases for the illegal rent or else the people of Guam will have to pay that money back. In response to the lawsuit, Michael and Miguel San Nicolas have stated that GHURA cannot sue them because legally, GHURA is an entity and not a person for purposes of suing them. Michael San Nicolas did not assert that he did nothing wrong; he can’t; he knows he did something very wrong, he just asserts that GHURA cannot sue him legally.
So the bottom line is Michael San Nicolas knowingly and intentionally committed illegal acts and benefited from them and now wants the people of Guam to pay back the $156,000-plus that he illegally received.
I am a legal person for purposes of that statute, and I don’t believe that the people of Guam should pay $156,000 for the misdeeds of Michael San Nicolas and his father.
Peter J. Santos is a resident of Hågat.