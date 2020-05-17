For more than three decades, the late reporter Paul Harvey told Americans “The Rest of the Story.” The popular series revealed unknown details about a person, event or place making headlines at the time. Much has been written and broadcast about the government of Guam directors and employees working the government-run quarantine sites since Guam’s shutdown began in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Most of the coverage has painted this duty as a “plush” job. Here is “the rest of the story.”
“There was no manual for operating a quarantine facility, but we learned fast,” said Cathy Flores, staff assistant at the Governor’s Office. One of the first “quarantine shepherds,” as the volunteers have dubbed themselves, Flores is 64, and said her family was “very concerned” about her new duty.
“It had to be done, and, so if not us, then who?” Flores asked of critics. The government’s agreement with the facilities requires minimal hotel staff contact with the quarantined passengers.
“Shepherd” duties include delivering three meals a day and bottled water to each room and keeping track of special dietary requirements, running deliveries from family members up to the rooms, communicating passengers’ medical and mental health needs to site nurses, arranging for passenger transport to appointments, and dealing with irate or upset people or their family members.
“I come from a family with strong cultural values where I was taught that we all help each other in any way that we can,” said Flores. She has no doubt their work has helped stop the spread of the virus. She cites one couple who flew through Manila and tested positive.
“Can you imagine if that pair had gone out into the community? That’s 244 x 2 - almost 500 people,” she said, referring to the government’s COVID math PSA about the exponential rate of spread of the infection.
“I hesitated and had to think about what I was getting myself into, risking my family's lives,” said Darlene Borja, certified lead pharmacy technician at Guam Memorial Hospital.
“I prayed every day going into work for God to help us get through this,” she said, adding that extra pay for hours worked at the site “wasn't even in my thoughts.”
Borja and all of the other quarantine workers still do their “day” jobs as well as taking 5+ hour shifts at the site. Rebecca Respicio, whose “day job” is director of the Guam Energy Office, currently oversees the 27 other government employees and officials manning the quarantine facility at the Pacific Star Hotel. They juggle the needs of 200-plus people daily. If more than a few have issues, the situation can quickly become overwhelming.
“If anyone thinks this is an easy detail, they are mistaken,” said Respicio. “This is something we need to do to keep our island safe.”
Tom Flores, owner of T-Factory, was on the second flight from Manila to be quarantined. He criticized the process, but appreciated the shepherds’ efforts so much that he donated T-shirts to the volunteers after his release from quarantine, telling them, “This is just out of the heart donation, nothing political ... I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody.”
On day eight of her quarantine, Jessica Quinata posted about the shepherds on her Facebook page: “They are not given enough credit for their services and the sacrifices they put forward to be here.” She added, “Your dedication, commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration …Thank you!”
Cathy Flores and the other quarantine workers say those notes help to keep them uplifted.
“For all the hate that is out there, I can tell you there were more appreciation notes from our quarantine guests.”
Jayne Flores is the director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs and a veteran journalist. She served as a “shepherd” at one of the quarantine sites for the first week of mandatory quarantine.