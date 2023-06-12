In the wake of Typhoon Mawar, the aftermath is overwhelming. Communities around Guam are in disarray and hearts are heavy. Amid the sadness, the human spirit strives for hope and positivity. During difficult times, the strength of a community shines through, as we come together to rebuild, heal and find a sense of resilience.
The bond between Taiwan and Guam is unwavering. The 23 million people of Taiwan, who have long suffered the consequences of damaging typhoons and earthquakes, empathize with Guam. On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam recently donated $200,000 to the American Red Cross Guam Chapter to assist in the post-disaster recovery efforts in Guam.
Since the reopening of the Guam office in October 2020, we have donated 200,000 medical masks, 900 rapid test kits, and 4 thermal imagers to assist the Guam government in combating the pandemic. In January 2021, we coordinated with China Airlines and arranged international humanitarian medical charter flights to help patients from Guam seek medical treatment in Taiwan.
We are thankful to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for her leadership and for everyone working around the clock to restore Guam. In extending our gratitude, we must not forget the efforts of our neighbors, who have shown remarkable strength in the face of hardships. The determination to support one another and rebuild our communities showcases the strong spirit of Guam. As we stand shoulder to shoulder, lending a helping hand and offering comfort, a sense of hope is instilled, and the daunting task of rebuilding seems achievable.
Though the devastation caused by the typhoon is undeniable, it is vital to recognize new opportunities for growth and renewal. As communities begin the process of rebuilding, we have the chance to reimagine and improve infrastructure, enhance disaster preparedness and strengthen our bonds. By focusing on the potential for growth and renewal, we can find solace in knowing that we are actively shaping a brighter future for our community.
Taiwan and Guam share the values of compassion and unity in times of adversity. It reminds us that we are not alone and that, together, we can overcome any challenge that comes our way. The last several years have been very difficult, between the pandemic and now the typhoon. The human spirit is remarkably adaptable, capable of overcoming even the most devastating circumstances. Taiwan is here to help, and we are certain Guam can find the courage to rise, rebuild and forge a path toward a stronger future.
Paul Yin-Lien Chen is the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.