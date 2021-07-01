Whatever the cause, most health care providers, or HCPs, on Guam abhor unexpected patient mortality and morbidity, but some could care less.
In the U.S., 1% of physicians were responsible for 32% of paid malpractice claims. On Guam, an HCP "mafia" of sorts enforces omerta (silence) by punishing HCPs/staff who attempt to expose even serially injurious provider “sacred cows” or practices. HCP caucuses can make decisions based upon politics and money without following rules of evidence. Out-of-control HCP boards, administrators and committees can conduct "sham" peer reviews and invent violations which threaten the employment, privileges and licenses of whistleblowers and do so with qualified immunity and without oversight.
Public Law 24-84, intended to improve medical practice by shielding peer review findings done at local hospitals and mandatory arbitration, meant to attract and retain qualified (insurable) HCPs have failed, if not backfired.
HCP regulatory agency members need to be very, very carefully vetted. Peer review committee and licensing board adverse actions should be unenforceable until there is an evidentiary hearing and a judicial determination. Whistleblower HCPs/staff, if employees, whether private, classified, or unclassified, by law, should be placed on paid leave or allowed to practice until such a determination is made.
When industries or professions ineffectively regulate themselves in a manner that creates hazards to health and public safety, lawyers, unfortunately, need to get involved. However, any proposed medical malpractice reform should include a statute of limitations and reasonable award caps.
Dr. George Macris is a former GMHA medical director, former Guam Medical Society president, former Guam Board of Medical Examiners member and a retired Navy Reserve medical officer who practices in Florida and Hawaii, and until recently, the CNMI. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Preventive Medicine in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine. He lives in Tarpon Springs, Florida.