Why would the sponsors of Bill 291 think that money-seeking strangers should have a role in the decisions a woman makes about her body?
Think of some of the jobs that women hold today where their judgment is needed and trusted on life and death decisions. For example:
A female judge delivers rulings that affect the lives of people, sometimes sending them away to prison for the rest of their lives. She has to weigh all the evidence, research the law books and then render a sentence. Bill 291 says her judgment of what is best for her body doesn’t count and allows money-seeking strangers to insert themselves in her health care decisions.
A female captain of an aircraft carrier is trusted with the lives of thousands of sailors on board. She is also trusted to have the judgment to keep us out of a war, or to enter a war as determined. She has to navigate the aircraft carrier into intense sea lanes to ensure that the might of the United States showcases the country’s warfighting capabilities. Bill 291 says all the decision-making skills she has, the strength of judgment she has developed under extreme pressures doesn’t matter and that she is not allowed to make the health care decisions that she wants to, and a stranger who wants to make $10,000 can now jump into her decision-making process.
A female ER surgeon is trusted to make life and death decisions on every shift she is on. The ambulance pulls up and she is capable of caring for traffic accident victims, our beloved grandparents gasping for breath, people who have been stabbed or shot in a fight, amputated fingers from a job site, parents frantic with a baby that is not breathing. Bill 291 doesn’t trust her judgment when it comes to her own body, it doesn’t recognize the many loads she has to carry and what could break her back. It does give more trust and faith in the judgment of a total stranger looking to make money off of her pregnancy.
I believe that women are the backbone of a community and, to make a community strong, you have to make the women strong. I trust that women know what is best when it comes to their health decisions.
To the authors of Bill 291, I would ask that you please prioritize the prevention of unwanted pregnancy through family planning clinics, giving greater access to affordable methods of contraception and mandating more sex education classes in the schools.
Carlotta Leon Guerrero is a member of Guam People for Choice.