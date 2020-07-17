Reinstate Pika Fejeran to the Land Trust Commission

Editor's note: I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan also sent this letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan resides on the mission: “To enhance, promote, protect, and foster the social, economic, cultural, spiritual, and political well-being of CHamoru women, girls, and gender-diverse people within the overall Guåhan community.”
Crucial to our mission is the return and protection of CHamoru lands. Our survival and ability to thrive as an indigenous people is dependent upon our relationship with i tano-ta. The health of the Chamorro Land Trust is integral to our work.
It was with great disappointment that we received news of the end of Pika Fejeran’s term on the commission. Through her leadership, the commission began a steady recovery after years of mishandling and repaired our faith in a government organization that was created to remedy the effects of land dispossession and colonialism.
We request the reinstatement of Fejeran to continue the mission of restoring transparency and integrity to the commission.
The unlawful acquisition of ancestral land by the United States Navy and the federal government has and continues to be a hindrance to our people in all aspects of life. Despite suffering from the highest rates of poverty, incarceration, violence and illness, CHamoru families continue to resist the consequences of a colonial system that took away our most sacred resource – land.
The Chamorro Land Trust was established to correct the wrongs of this colonial history by returning land to qualified beneficiaries for residential and agricultural uses.
We must emphasize that prior to Fejeran’s arrival, Land Trust lands had been leased at rates below fair market value and for purposes not authorized by Guam law. The loss of Land Trust lands for unintended purposes greatly undermines efforts to remedy the effects of land dispossession and colonialism.
Most disturbing is the way in which the loss of lands undermines our ability to become a truly self-determined people. The loss of CLT lands is tantamount to the loss of our self-determination.
Under Pika Fejeran’s leadership, the Land Trust Commission prevented lands from being misused for unlawful purposes, preserving them for CHamoru families to one day build homes and become self-sustaining. Fejeran also prevented 2,877 beneficiaries from having their leases voided; and furthermore, Fejeran created a process to ensure the 8,000 applicants still awaiting land would not be skipped again.
Recently, she defended the Trust from the U.S. Department of Justice’s allegations of racial discrimination. Fejeran’s knowledge and deep commitment to the principles by which the Land Trust Commission was founded are unmatched.
She is an urban planner with a clear understanding of the ways in which the plight of our people can be transformed through sustained access to land in Guåhan.
Again, we ask you to reinstate Pika Fejeran as chairwoman of the commission, given the critical juncture it faces now and to continue the positive reform of the commission for the prosperity of our people and island.
Kon respetu.
Jessica Nangauta wrote this as president of I Hagan Famalåo'an Guåhan.