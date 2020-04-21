According to media reports, a victim's Harmon apartment was invaded at 2 a.m. Five men were outside threatening to kill the victim and attempting to break in to her home, the victim told police.
Using a cement block, the suspects shattered a window and broke through the security bars of an apartment unit in Harmon recently. There is a videotape, there are multiple witnesses, there's a victim brave enough to come forward, and there have been arrests. Attempted home invasion, attempted burglary, assault, terrorizing, and all with the use of a deadly weapon – bricks and rocks. And the Office of the Attorney General wants to think about addressing this possibly as late as 2023 when the evidence is cold. This provides a "green light" to violent criminals with either nonexistent or very remote consequences. It's unacceptable.
Under these extraordinary circumstances, the Department of Corrections can find a confinement space and do it without unduly exposing the prison population to COVID-19. Guam is a temperate climate; use tents to house detainees if necessary. It's been done elsewhere to deal responsibly with violent inmate overflow and to protect victims.
The primary job of the government is to protect its citizens, especially the most vulnerable.
Charles D. Stake is a retired federal attorney from Barrigada, Guam.