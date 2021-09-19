Is the one true God Jehovah, the Creator of all things including us so undeserving of our time and attention? Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us in 2020 there did not appear to be any inclination by mankind of looking to Him for help. The only thing I recall is what the United Nations leader said in praying to God for assistance. That was the extent of it. No other human government said anything that would calm our fears, meaning to say that not one had any answers, only asking for a moment of silence.
Notice what the living creatures in heaven say concerning Jehovah God in Revelation 4: 11”You are worthy, Jehovah, even our God to receive the glory and the honor and the power, because you created all things, and because of your will they existed and were created.” Do you suppose they had a deep appreciation for what Jehovah God did for them?
When the sixth creative day came to a close and man was already formed Jehovah God rested on the seventh creative day. He had pronounced everything good.
So where did man go wrong ? It started with that wily serpent, Satan the Devil, manslayer, the father of the lie, the one who manipulated our first parent Eve to disobey God regarding the eating of the forbidden fruit from the tree in the middle of the garden. Then she got her husband Adam to join her in the rebellion.
Now, no longer under Jehovah’s protection and cast out of the Garden of Eden they would go on to fulfill Jehovah’s prophecy of death due to their disobedience.
That stain of sin would carry over to their offspring and fast forward to our day and age we still continue to experience sin and death.
In Romans 13:1 the Apostle Paul exhorted us all to "be in subjection to the superior authorities." In other words to be obedient to their direction. To do otherwise would mean that we would be standing against God’s arrangement. That is defiance. We would then be standing in opposition to Jehovah in the same way our first parents did. What do you think would be the outcome for this rebelliousness?
Recently, I heard a local story told of a man who appeared to need help standing by his car on the side of the road. A woman was driving by and noticed him looking distressed. Normally a woman does not stop to assist a man. It is usually the other way around. Anyway, she decided to pull over and asked if he needed help. He mentioned that he had run out of gas and needed a ride to get some gas because he was in a hurry to get back home as his children were waiting for him. She helped him get back on the road. He was deeply grateful for the assistance she gave him. He managed to get her name and phone number and where she lived. The next day as this woman was preparing for her daily responsibilities she heard a knock at the door. She was surprised to see that it was the man she helped the day before. He had brought some items to give her for the help she rendered. While the gifts he brought were not expected she graciously accepted them. How do you suppose this woman felt?
The man depicts us, mankind, standing by the roadside waiting for assistance not knowing where or when it will come. We are in a dire situation what with all these horrendous events befalling mankind.
There is presently no solution near at hand to provide relief. Then out of nowhere a complete stranger pulls over to assist us. He saw our plight. He asks us if we need help. We pour our hearts out. He listens and takes matters into his own hands. He provides soothing words of comfort (from the Bible) and lets us know salvation is at hand (He becomes our deliverer out of distress). He points out the direction we should take (the narrow path leading to life). He instructs us to follow the signs along the way (The statutes, decrees, principles) so we make it to our destination. We simply do what He require of us. He helps us make it home. We get his personal name (Jehovah). We express our deep-seated thanks (in prayer). Instead of being content to just verbally thank Him we show our deep-seated appreciation by showering Him with gifts like telling others about His wonderful name, what He is capable of doing, and cherishing his soothing words. And we continue to forge a lasting friendship with Him. As we do these things we imitate the woman who showed that man compassion. Now, how do you suppose Jehovah God will feel about us?
Raymond U. Fejerang is a resident of Sinajana.