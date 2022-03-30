Remembering Chet Brocka Neri, an astonishing Filipina woman

There are people who have walked by you and may have gone unnoticed. There are those who cross your path and, for some baffling reason, you feel a negative energy.
And there are those who come by quietly. They leave a trail of inspiration, and their presence sprinkles the air with an enigmatic aura that envelops you.
Chet Brocka Neri was that kind of a person. She was also kind, thoughtful, reliable, conscientious and resourceful. She was the type of person who joins an organization because she firmly believes in its mission. As a member of various nonprofit organizations, she took her role seriously and contributed actively. As a leader, she took on her responsibility with painstaking diligence and pride.
Chet was always very proud of her heritage. In her own delightful way, she brought positivity and lifted the image of what a Filipina lady is. She was gracious, clever and caring, with a sense of humor, and saw the good in everyone. She exemplified the role of being a Filipina woman, carrying herself always with respect and dignity.
Years ago, Chet, Arlene Bordallo, Marie McElligott and I were new members of Soroptimist International of Guam. We volunteered to be part of the community service task force. SIG is a not-for-profit organization made up of a group of businesswomen. We worked passionately under the tutelage of Rose Marie Cruz, Edwina Jose, Clementina Perez, Madeleine Bordallo and other prominent ladies of Guam. We were all inspired by the Soroptimist International of Guam mission and were profoundly motivated and encouraged to fulfill SIG’s mission to the letter in serving our island community.
While serving my term as SIG president, Chet’s unfailing support relieved some of the pressure of the leadership position. She was a perfect team player; stalwartly supporting all our SIG activities. It was with sadness that I had to leave SIG after completing my term as president and fulfilling all other roles I headed after a year or two. I had to choose between SIG and Rainbows for All Children Guam. The uphill demands of assisting our hurting children broke my heart. I decided I needed to focus on embracing and helping children who are facing life's painful transitions.
It is indisputable that Chet was always looking after others. She illustrated this in her work that promoted health, happiness and the overall well-being of our island residents.
Chet leaves behind her husband, Ted Neri; son, Ross Neri, along with his wife and son; and her daughter, Stephanie Neri Zivanovic, along with her husband and children.
Yes, our dearly beloved Chet Brocka Neri, had passed unexpectedly but her magnificent persona emanates forever in the hearts of many. Rest in peace, my dear Chet, please tell us what heaven is like!
Marie Virata Halloran, RN, is the executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam.