Remembering Dr. Letty Espaldon and her life lessons

While attending the funeral Mass recently for our treasured family member, 91-year-old Leticia Virata Espaldon, I could not resist pondering about her life.
My mind drifted with images of her family leading a team of nurses and doctors tending to the destitute, impoverished, underprivileged families of the Philippines during their medical mission. I visualized her with a smile being reunited with her beloved husband, the late Dr. Ernesto Espaldon. In my heart I am in awe at how benevolent both of them were, sharing a legacy of works of mercy.
Leticia grew up in Imus, in Cavite City in the Philippines. At an early age, she experienced the trauma of World War II, so much so that she always dreamed of helping the sick, wounded and abused.
During her senior year of high school, she told her parents she wanted to become a nurse, but her parents resisted the idea. Months later, she expressed her aspiration to become a doctor. Her parents were stunned but embraced the concept.
Leticia attended the University of Santo Tomas, in the Philippines she met a good-looking beau, Ernesto Espaldon, and before long they were married.
Uncle Ernie used to tell us that it was Aunt Letty that pursued him. Aunt Letty would say "not." Then we would chuckle up a storm.
The Espaldons left for several years to complete their medical field specialties in the U.S. mainland. After the final leg of Uncle Ernie completing his studies in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Washington, it was time to go home. After two years of medical practice in the Philippines, Uncle Ernie was offered an excellent opportunity in the mainland.
While preparing for the move, an article in the newspaper caught their attention about an island heavily suffering from a catastrophe. The couple's compassion to serve immediately stirred their mind to respond to the call and help the severely devastated island from Supertyphoon Karen. They flew to Guam with three young kids and ready to help with the medical emergency. They gave themselves six months to stay on Guam. Six months turned into 23 years until they both decided to make the beautiful island of Guam their home.
Some of the highlights of Leticia Virata Espaldon's professional career include as chief of anesthesiology, Guam Memorial Hospital, 1969-1977; and Department of Public Health and Social Services head, Division of Maternal and Child Health Care, 1978–1982.
Managing a hectic household of six children – Arlene, Vivian, James, Diane, Karl and Ernesto Jr. – she navigated a tight ship. Strict and firm – with a precise schedule.
Saturdays at the Espaldon household was cleanup day. She used the vacuum cleaner as a wake-up call for the kids to get up and begin their chores.
She expressed her love for her family by concocting homemade meals daily. She reinforced that being book smart alone is not sufficient in life. It is imperative to use common sense, or what she called "your coconut."
On holiday festivities, she invited people who had no one. She was an avid reader and maintained a sharp mind in all aspects of life, even after retiring.
Aunt Letty was simple, straightforward and prudent, yet she carried herself with elegance. She knew the finer things in life but remained grounded and balanced.
Once a month the family would gather for a meal of sinigang, a Filipino sour soup with vegetables and tender meat.
Cecilia Arciaga, who retired from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, once said, "Doc was a gentle soul who always cared about her employees."
Aunt Letty's son Jun said, "So many of her lessons and life teachings are revealing themselves with great magnitude after her death. It is powerful, sad and so very beautiful, all at the same time."
Marie Virata Halloran is a registered nurse and Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam executive director.