Håfa Adai, as Guam busily prepares to reopen the tourism economy beginning on May 1, it’s important to reflect on the monumental task at hand: how to reopen tourism right beginning with the first arrivals. Under the leadership of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, we have begun to emerge from a yearlong disruption of our lives and businesses. The pandemic gave us a chance to reflect on our shared values and what makes Guam a great place to live, work and visit. Our leaders’ vision of how to safely manage the COVID-19 pandemic was evident. From the front-line teams in the medical community to educators schooling our children virtually and everyone in between, this collective effort has led us to the important task of safely and strategically reopening our tourism economy.
As the chairman of the Governor’s Tourism Reopening Task Force, I’ve witnessed firsthand the broad-scale cooperation that is required for the island to be successful. The vaccination process is a good example. Guam is on the “Path to Half” and to achieve its goal of a 50% vaccination rate by May 1. In addition to recognizing the leadership of the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the support of the Guam National Guard, I also applaud the Guam Regional Medical City and American Medical Center, along with the staff and management of the Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association for developing the program to get our visitor industry workers vaccinated. This is a huge step toward keeping our community safe while sending a positive message to our source markets that Guam is a safe destination to visit. We continue to encourage all industry employees to get vaccinated this month. Similarly, it’s also important that the young people in our community get vaccinated to help keep their family members safe, especially our manamko’.
As we prepare to safely resume tourism, there are many things to get excited about. No. 1 is getting people back to work. Additionally, more plans are being developed for on-the- ground testing for our visitors. This is another key component to successfully resuming tourism. Lastly, the introduction of new touchless technology and services means we are on the right path. GVB recently launched its paperless customs forms to track inbound visitors and returning residents. This is a huge step toward increased safety, efficiency and insight. We can expect more businesses to implement better technology to keep customers safe and operations more efficient.
Equally vital to our community's success is the need to reinvigorate our sense of island pride. All residents need to take ownership of the cleanliness, beautification and preservation of our island’s natural assets. Our respect for the land and sea is a direct reflection of our cultural values and who we are as a community.
Last week, the Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors took a bus tour around the island to survey the condition of Guam’s parks and beaches. What we learned is that there is a lot of work that needs to be done to elevate the Guam product and show we are proud of our home. What’s good for our visitors must first be good for us, and a clean house is good for our community.
Let’s hold each other accountable to keep Guam clean. Whenever and wherever possible pick up garbage you see around your homes, on the streets and on the beaches. On that note, I’d like to invite the community to join Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio’s Islandwide Beautification Task Force, along with the GVB, the Mayors' Council of Guam, and all GovGuam agencies in the islandwide cleanup on April 17. To learn more or sign up to participate, please send an email to taylor.pangilinan@visitguam.org or call 646-5278.
Guam is in a great position to lead by example by how we succeed with our reopening efforts. The regional and global travel trade are closely watching as we put the final touches on safely reopening our tourism economy. More importantly, our community is watching, so let’s continue to work together for the benefit of our island. It’s good for all of us, and it's good for Guam.
Si Yu’os Ma’ase’
Sam Shinohara is chairman of the Guam Tourism Reopening Task Force. He is also managing director for airport operations for Asia/Pacific for United Airlines.