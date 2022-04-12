Time and again, there have been many remarks shared about how parents need to be more involved in their children’s education. In many cases, the close connection between teachers and parents is the only thing keeping the students on track to graduate.
However, the Guam Department of Education GDOE recently shifted from a quarter to a semester grading period. And, by doing so, parents will get less feedback to monitor their children’s progress. Moving from quarters to semesters means that students/parents will now only get two report cards a year.
With the old quarterly reporting period – 45 days – if a student starts to fall behind, quick intervention might give the student enough time to make up the grade and pass the course.
But, in a semesterly reporting period, 90 days with possible missed assignments might leave the parents feeling hopeless to help their students catch up and give up trying. There would be no time to make up work if this happens during the second semester since this report card would come at the end of the year.
Even in the best of times, for most parents, four times a year is not enough reporting. Now, to get information that will be practically too old to affect change is not a step in the right direction.
If you want help from parents, give us information often and before it’s too late.
With another recent change at GDOE, Standards-Based Grading, we should all understand that, in theory, the only grade that counts is the final grade at the end of the course. Quarter and midyear grades are only a snapshot of the student's progress to let everyone know where the student stands at that moment and should not affect the final grade.
The teacher's grading sheets should follow the ongoing progress as students turn in assignments, even after the end of the quarter. In SBG, student assignments can be graded at any time before the end of the course, and basically, there is no reduction in grades for turning in assignments late.
After over 20 hours of researching SBG, I’m not convinced that a few tweaks of the old grading system would not have left us better off than this confusing change.
I don’t think the time and effort our teachers will need to put into this is going to reap much reward for most parents and students, the majority of whom only want to get by.
The time and effort could have been better spent improving the practices we already have in place. A high school student reportedly missed over 10 days of instruction this past quarter and the parents were never notified. The grades plummeted but since there is still a quarterly report card, the student and parent still have time to make improvements.
Although GDOE has announced the change in the school schedule to support Standards-Based Grading, it’s still not clear what schools, or what teachers in the schools, are implementing SBG.
Follow the example of the George Washington High School principal and make a positive change.
Education should not be complicated – most of the greatest achievements in learning happened by candlelight (Aristotle, Galileo, Newton, etc.)
Start by giving the students a motivated teacher, a book/computer, and a safe environment to learn.
Gary Kuper is a grandparent of GDOE students.