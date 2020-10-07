Our Organic Act has held since 1950: “No law shall be enacted in Guam respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of their grievances.” It’s 48 USC § 1421b. (a) and it tracks the First Amendment to the US Constitution.
Neither the Constitution nor the Organic Act excepts from their application protections from government infringement which are based on a “pandemic exception.” While the governor may legally exercise the police powers of the Territory in accordance with a properly drawn statute to deal with a pandemic, Governor Leon Guerrero, often acting through her Director of Public Health and Social Services, has repeatedly “crossed the line” established by the free exercise clauses.
On April 24, Director Linda de Norcey wrote the chair of the Liturgical Commission, “Thus DPHSS neither supports, nor approves any sacramental services even though safety precautionary measures are in place as delineated in your letter.”
When any government officials ban “sacramental services” they violate the free exercise of religion clause. Pursuant to 10 GCA Ch. 19 the Director can issue rules re: masks, “social distancing,” building capacity, etc. as a proper exercise of territorial police powers in the face of a pandemic so long as the rules are equal in application to similar activities. But “sacramental services,” i.e. the essence of Catholicism, is clearly what the free exercise clause protects government regulation.
The latest executive order spoke to places of worship as a subset of social gatherings or congregations stating “…eligible places of worship may resume services…” How is eligibility determined? Is there a Bureau of Religious Eligibility in GovGuam? What are the criteria?
The concomitant guidance from the director requires that places of worship “…Must submit facility mitigation plans to DPHSS…” It is doubtful that such a vague, standardless requirement implying unlimited discretion vested in a department rather than a public official could pass constitutional muster.
The director’s guidance goes on to regulate “…sacraments or celebration of high holy days…” While churches are subject to standard civil regulation, e.g. zoning, fire codes, sanitary regulations and in this case public health regulations, sacramental services, sacraments and high holy days are not proper subjects of government regulation.
Before Gov. Leon Guerrero and Director San Agustin issue any more regulations, they might want to review the free exercise clauses of the Constitution and Organic Act and for good measure Mathew 22:21.
Robert Klitzkie is a former senator and the host of the talk radio show “Tall Tales” on 93.3 FM.