It amazes me that we have a room full of doctors, who sit on the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, and they lose a complaint file from a patient who alleges sexual misconduct against a Guam doctor. Of course, the chair of the GBME, none other than Dr. Nathaniel Berg, sheds his responsibility and points at the administrative staff.
The most amazing part of this is that this patient’s complaint form and whatever else she submitted has private information on it and medical information. This document and file should be treated as if covered by the strictest law in the USA governing medical records, The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
HIPAA can be termed as one of the most important American health care laws to ever be passed. You will not find one doctor or any health care professional on Guam or in the country that does not clearly know about or adhere to HIPAA, including all GBME doctors. They all must take courses on the law. When you go into clinics or the hospital or any health care facility you often have to sign that you are aware of HIPAA protections or are even given a handout. Every doctor that sits on the GBME is well versed in this law and it hangs over their heads professionally, except apparently when they enter the GBME meetings for some reason.
All medical files should be treated with the same vigorous protections as if HIPAA protected them. Ethics apparently are left outside as they enter these meetings as have been the accusations in the past.
The patient complainant whose file they lost had her rights to confidentiality violated. During the recent GBME meeting, the board did not say how they found the records, but it appears the file may have left the administrative office or was carried out by one of the doctors on the board. This would have been a clear violation of HIPAA-level of record protection standards that these doctors follow in their own clinics.
One doctor on the board called it a learning experience, huh, HIPAA-compatible rules or strict protocols should have been in place. A lost sexual misconduct complaint form and records and a violation of the rights of the complainant is not a learning experience.
It’s a major ethical blunder and would violate federal law if a doctor did that at their clinic.
During the same GBME meeting, Dr. David made a motion to adopt policies regarding complaints and record handling. Of course, Berg, the king of fighting accountability didn’t agree. Chairman Berg noted the issue is administrative and didn’t think it was necessary. Dr. Berg, “Hello, it’s not just administrative, it’s a major violation of confidential record handling, and surely you must know that.” Trying to apparently justify a further lack of accountability by himself and the doctors on the board, Berg stated, “I don’t think we necessarily need to, we all agree, and Breanna (administrator) says that’s the way it is, she’s in charge since that’s our policy, that’s our policy,” Berg said. This is the same person who told the Guam courts that they do not need to develop investigative procedures for consumer complaints against doctors.
Accountability, not to mention compromising the privacy of the alleged victim and also the doctor's right to a confidential investigation did not matter to Berg again. Thank goodness, the GBME's legal counsel, Rob Weinberg, disagreed with Berg, as many do. Weinberg said, “It’s not just Breanna is in control. It needs to be a policy understood by all.”
Sadly, I don’t even think the GBME knows or cares that basic protocols for handling confidential records were violated. I don’t think that they see their responsibility to protect alleged victims’ records or the doctors they are supposedly investigating as important by their actions. It appears that it's all about how to lessen their accountability, as board members and as doctors on Guam in general by how they do their job starting with the chair of the board, Berg.
While the Board plays their games, loses records, breaks ethical boundaries, violates protocols and looks like a bunch of kids, the victim’s complaint remains not investigated, as do so many others.
Does the GBME know victims, and doctors for that matter, need resolution of complaints to be done expeditiously and impartially? Their contradictory excuses for failing the people of Guam are falling on deaf ears. This is one reason that a petition is being circulated online to remove the chair of the GBME, Berg, as people are just not happy with how this board functions under his leadership or lack thereof.
David Lubofsky is a resident of Tamuning.