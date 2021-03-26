The strike of Russian asylum-seekers on Guam has moved to an administrative level. The group has relocated outside of Adelup, the offices of the governor of Guam. At this stage of challenging the policies of the federal authorities, the support of local authorities and civil society organizations remains very important. The government of Guam has provided formal support by sending governmental requests in the process of receiving official comments on the acceptance of people's claims to move within the United States.
The issue of the asylum-seekers affects the interests of all residents of Guam. The background of the issue of the right of movement for asylum-seekers lays in local federal service policies that these people have been admitted to the United States as tourists and should not enjoy the rights that asylum-seekers normally have. Unlike other asylum-seekers in the United States, people on Guam are being denied the right to move freely from one part of the country to another by a legal procedure of pre-inspection, which can be considered as deprivation of rights. According to local U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement practice, asylum-seekers are being categorically qualified as "inadmissible aliens."
However, there is an extremely poorly functioning procedure whereby a small proportion of asylum-seekers have already entered the continental United States named Advance Parole. Advance Parole seems to be the only procedure that grants the right to freedom of movement. Furthermore, a fee is being charged upon application and the process is delayed for several months or even years. The fact that Advance Parole may be granted only for travel abroad is offensive, especially to Guam's legal status. The point is that Guam is a territory of the United States, and all residents of Guam should have be entitled equal rights without any discrimination. Accordingly, any asylum seeker from the United States or any immigrant should have equal rights regardless of which part of the United States they choose to reside at.
Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution establishes international treaties as an integral part of the U.S. legal system, so anyone who seeks international protection must not be discriminated against. The deprivation of freedom of movement by arbitrarily detaining people at the airport without a procedure that purposefully imposes a travel ban on a case-by-case basis is clearly contrary to the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. These are the high ideals that the protesters stand for.
A resolution of the problem may be the government-requested agreement with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that simplifies the procedure for obtaining Advance Parole at the local USCIS field office. Another way to solve the problem may be achieved by regulating the discrete authorities of local CBP service that may grant admission for asylum-seekers located in the territories of the United States at pre-inspection. It is also possible to initiate court proceedings in relation to capricious rulings that contradict any legal doctrine on the humanitarian nature of the procedure for obtaining political asylum.
The protests and rallies of our group or each of us will continue until the problem is resolved. We urge the representatives of the government of Guam and the Guam Legislature to continue to cooperate with us, we are pretty much relying on their talents, their ability to negotiate and their willingness to provide assistance. We call for official comments and for a bridge to be built between us and the federal agencies under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security – CBP and USCIS. We look forward to continue our close cooperation with the University of Guam and press agencies, Guam and American human rights organizations and civil society organizations.
Fedor Simanov is a Russian citizen. He has applied unsuccessfully for asylum in the United States and has joined with other Russians asylum-seekers on Guam to bring attention to their plight, including taking part in a hunger strike. He has been on Guam for 18 months.