The recent criticism over giving Festival of the Pacific Arts or FestPac funds really speaks to our values and our essence as a people. When we take in the full impact of the concerns of the day regarding our health care, experiences with crimes and priorities of education, we frequently invoke the statement this is not “who we are.” This is a collective sigh that speaks to who we are as a people, where we are in our development and our core values.
Who we are is not subject to a budget vote although where we put our treasure reflects our values. Who we are is not part of a referendum although every referendum tells us something about our concerns. Who we are is not just a lesson in civics although historical memory and context tells us something about our essence as a people.
For a people with a 4,000-year history and more historical “firsts” than perhaps any other single piece of real estate of 210 square miles, who we are is at once a lament and a call to action. Cultural expressions, remembering the past, preserving a unique language are not “extras” to be considered when we have additional time. They are at the core of determining “who we are.”
Who we are is a reflection of our historical experience, cultural creativity and capacity to remember the past. If we don’t know who we are, then self-determination means nothing. If we don’t know who we are, then discussions over how to manage health care and educational opportunity is subject to algorithms rather than core values. Determining our policies become an exercise over who is the loudest and the most outraged rather than thinking about what is the most fundamental and enduring.
FestPac is a critical part of that exercise for self-understanding. It isn’t the full picture, but it is a central part of it even as I have personal concerns about some of the expressions. I have been involved in the understanding of cultural issues for almost my entire professional and personal life. I know what it is like to be misunderstood, to be seen as a crazed romantic at best or a social disrupter at worst. Most of all, I know what it is like to be the object of condescension.
This is what I have heard for most of my experience. All that you do on behalf of the CHamoru people is fine if we have the money. It is OK if we have the time. But most of us have more important things to do than cultural preservation, artistic expressions, strutting around on stage or speaking a dying language. We are involved in real policymaking. Cultural activists are involved in leisurely activities almost like a hobby. We may pay attention to but only a handful of individuals actually benefit. Go fund yourselves. Sometimes, they use a different four-letter word.
But that isn’t how it is really. Cultural activities fill in the gaps in understanding “who we are.” Historical memory and cultural celebrations tell us what trajectory we are on. Cultural expressions reflect our core values. They are the prayer we offer at every meal. They aren’t the meal itself. But without the prayer, we may not know where the next meal will come from and why we eat.
Our latest experience with FestPac was cathartic for the entire island. I am sure there was mismanagement, political excesses and lots of favoritism. But the lessons that it taught a 9-year-old child who experienced it for the first time will contribute more to understanding “who we are” and solving real problems in the future than the 9-year-olds who never experienced that exhilaration and moment of contemplation. Perhaps it is because most adults today never had that moment when they were nine and fully embraced what it means to be in Guahan, understand its history and respect its people.
Argue about how much to give FestPac, but support it at the end of the day.
Robert A. Underwood is a former member of the U.S. Congress and the president of the University of Guam from 2008 until July 2018.