I, Fedor Simanov, Russian human rights defender and dissident, am making this statement in order to put attention of the public and the governments of democratic countries to the fact that the growth of political prisoners, restrictions on the media and the persecution of free expression by people is one of the most serious worldwide challenges to human civilization.
Legal prerequisites
Vladimir Putin, despite his initial intention to preserve the appearance of procedural democracy, decides to "annul" the terms of his own rule by changing the Constitution of Russia, which originally prohibited any person from being in power for more than eight years, which took place in July 2020. Already in 2021, at the suggestion of the puppet lower house of the Russian Parliament, State Duma, Vladimir Putin signed a number of laws contrary to constitutional law on his own self-legitimization. The amendments to the constitution were not accompanied by any constitutional reform; however, a number of political articles were introduced, providing for the creation of punitive mechanisms. Including amendments to Article 79, which proclaimed the primacy of national legislation over international law, which was proposed for deletion by many international and human rights organizations.
To end the unrest over the de-legitimization of power, Putin's political strategists recommended adding Article 67.1 (4) stating that "children are the most important priority of Russian state policy." After July 2020, the gears of the state repression mechanism began to work with renewed vigor. Article 151, part 2 of the Criminal Code of Russia became the legal mechanism that made it possible to initiate criminal proceedings against journalists and civil activists.
End persecution of free expression
On the basis of the amendments to the constitution, new legislation was published, which was prepared by the State Duma. For refusing to take an official position and reducing the influence of the opposition, there were serious repressions against many open news agencies. In connection with the arrest in January 2021 of Putin's rival for the presidency, Alexei Navalny, the editorial board of the DOXA student magazine was arrested on Part 2 of Article 151, in April.
The student magazine DOXA, whose name in translation from Greek means “opinion,” was immediately recognized as political prisoners all over the world. How for a person who escaped from Russia against the background of Putin's brutal suppression of elections to the government of my city Moscow, to publicize this political crime is a matter of principle.
My good friend, Alla Gutnikova, is one of the arrested journalists. Since 2016, Alla and I have been in common organizations, studied various social projects and participated in common programs, traveled together in Russia, Europe and Israel. At the time when Alla applied for a trip to Israel, she was not even 18 years old yet, she was the youngest in our group. Her personality for me could never even be associated with a criminal charge. It is extremely outrageous that such an unjustified and fabricated charge for political purposes was brought up; all the more so on this basis of "involvement of minors in criminal activity!"
Call for civil society to resist
Researching Putin's destructive system of governance, we can come to the conclusion that it differs little from fascism. The branches of government, the activities of the special services, and even the interests of business are woven into one fascia. This was not the case even under socialism, when there was competition between ministries and party supervision over the activities of special services. In the era of the free market, this is the most destructive system imaginable.
The right to freedom of expression is contained in virtually all international documents that are indeed the true heritage of humanity beyond World War II. And following these principles, the ideals of international law and the human rights standard is what it means to express respect to the generation that fought in World War II, and not to dress up children in military uniforms, as is done in Russia. The younger generation in Russia is being instilled with the cult of militarism, comparable only to the propaganda of Hitler-Jugend.
On this basis, I call on all international organizations and national governments to provide support in solidarity with people and media agencies demonstrating freedom of expression.
Fedor Simanov is a Russian citizen. He has applied unsuccessfully for asylum in the United States and has joined with other Russians asylum-seekers on Guam to bring attention to their plight, including taking part in a hunger strike. He has been on Guam for about 20 months.