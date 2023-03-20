Safety concerns in Guam’s public schools

(Saturday's) article about school safety concerns was upsetting. The unacceptable condition in Guam schools has been an ongoing issue for decades.
In the past, many senators have expressed from concern to outrage about school conditions. A problem with the current system is that the senators have no direct responsibility for action. It is one thing to express ongoing outrage, but it is another to be responsible for solutions to the problems.
If election to the Legislature was coupled to a specific district, then parents, students, teachers and principals would have a senator directly connected to that district, instead of being referred to the underfunded, overworked mayors. The senators should be responsible for a district.
The governor is the politician that is directly responsible for the entire island. If all senators have direct responsibility for problems of a district, they may be more willing to work, as a team, on problems like health and safety for the schools. Many problems on Guam are systemic in that the system is more for reelection than targeting responsibility.
Mayors are not senators and should not be expected to do a senator's job.
William Vetarbo is a resident of Barrigada