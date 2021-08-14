Martial and Ann together have eight children, of whom six will be attending school, one is under the age of 3, and one is a 6-month-old. Ann, their mother, is a homemaker. The children attending school are Pepe and Marie, twins, 11; Timothy and Zack, also twins, 9; Rosy, 7; and Pilar, 5.
Ann and her children have an exciting and at the same time chaotic schedule doing the last-minute chore of buying the school supplies required by their teachers. They also need to make sure they all have the needed outfits for school from face masks to uniforms, shoes, socks, raincoat/umbrella. Another thing is having the children’s daily nutrition prepared, from breakfast, snacks, lunch, water, and if unable to prepare they can eat at school in the free breakfast and lunch program.
The day has come, children and parents have mixed emotions facing them. All six kids wearing their neatly pressed crisp uniforms, face masks and shoes. Ann's children are most concerned about their classmates, friends and teachers, and the school environment, especially for Pilar who is entering kindergarten.
After last year’s school lockdown because of COVID-19, Ann's children have developed mixed emotions, fear about the safety of the school, classmates not remembering them, whether teachers and staff will be nice to them, and following strict rules on health and safety: taking body temperature, social distancing, hand-sanitizing, mask-wearing, etc.
Some children will be fidgety and highly reluctant about going back to school not knowing what to expect. Some will be glad to be able to play on school grounds, and others are just dreaming away what life will be in school again.
After almost 17 months of school lockdown which started March 13, 2020, I would like to take this opportunity to talk about the school counselors whose role in the school system has not been fully defined and understood. These professionals have been placed in contentious roles. At times they are detailed to do clerical roles such as entering daily attendance on the computer. At times they are notified to be an acting school principal in the absence of the principal and, more critically, they are expected to fill the role of clinicians when students are suspected to be in a suicidal situation: they are asked to do an assessment of the student based on an assessment of "not in imminent danger" or "in serious immediate danger." The school counselors are asked to hold five to seven sessions, then diagnose students before referring them to a psychiatrist, clinician, therapist, clinical psychologist or other professional resources.
These are highly controversial demands that are not considered sound ethical practices both on Guam law and by the American School Counselor Association. School counselors do not diagnose students, especially in the area of students who are thinking of harming themselves. All students who express, either by verbal or nonverbal communication, that they are thinking of suicide are always taken seriously.
I believe school counselors will be able to connect, communicate and care for students during their first encounter with them. They will spend the time to see the indicators exhibited by the students, and follow the first aid to suicide process. With confidence, they will tell them as a minor they need to call their parents, refer them to the proper resources and authorities, stay with them with care until parents or guardians come, document their findings and keep it confidential, sharing with the principal and parents.
Saving lives is a matter of time; we do not have the luxury of conducting five to seven sessions.
The Guam Association of School Counselors is a member of the American School Counselor Association. They have a well-defined, distinct role in the school system. Remember they are in charge of the whole school with a large population of students. It is critical they use resources that would be beneficial to assess in fulfilling the psychological, social, physical and emotional well-being of students that need immediate or long-term clinical sessions by a qualified professional licensed individual.
GASC is the only organization in a U.S. territory that has been accredited with high credentialing marks by the American School Counselors Association since 2018. The American Association of School Counselors is the governing body that defines the professional mission, functions, responsibilities and tasks that address the ethical standards and practices of the school counselors nationally. We have two nationwide acclaimed School Counselors of the Year: 2020 Estella Calata and 2021 Geolyn Erguorola.
The Guam Nurses Association is guided by the American Nurses Association’s ethical standards and principles. The Guam Medical Society and Guam Medical Association are guided by the ethical standards, practices and principles of the American Medical Association.
In a future letter, I hope to talk more about school counselors, who are they and why they have such a vital and prominent role in the future of our students.
Marie Virata Halloran is executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam, LifeWorks Guam.