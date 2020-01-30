As residents drive by, we notice the solar panels on the concrete huts that were constructed for the FestPac at Paseo de Susana.
I understand that Micronesia Renewable Energy (MRE) did this as a donation.
The power bill has probably lowered. But what was the average power bill before solar and what was it after? Are they billed as a net metering customer? What buildings are actually powered? Air conditioners and lights?
While this is a very nice donation by MRE, my thought as a taxpayer was that such a solar installation might have a better application on a school roof.
I often pass by the Price Elementary School in Mangilao and notice that the roof is very dark with algae growth. Since this will cause the roof concrete to become very warm the air conditioner must work extra hard to cool this unnecessary heat. We taxpayers must pay for this wasted electrical power.
Besides providing some shade for the concrete a full-size solar power system for this school could power the aircon also. There might even be some federal grant funds that could pay for some of this cost.
A full-size solar installation could be done for one school as a pilot. Then the effect on the power consumption could show us if it would be good to apply to other schools.
Of course, any resident would "assume" that the school managers would apply every energy conservation tool to minimize power consumption. But are they? How would we know?
A power consumption "benchmark" would immediately show the performance. This number could be compared with the actual bill and KWH consumption.
Paul Tobiason is a resident of Chalan Pago