This is in response to The Guam Daily Post article, “Points, counterpoints argued in bill to ban scuba spearfishing.”
Sen. Sabina Perez states, “In a recent study of 832 coral reefs in 64 localities, two stood out for having fish biomass low enough to constitute fisheries collapse.” This study is based on biased, corrupted data sets from the Guam Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources and the global political science movement toward socialism and communism via environmental activism.
Scuba fishing is just a scapegoat as there are bigger issues that the Legislature is avoiding – public health, safety and education. Since their success of legalizing marijuana about the same time last year, this legislature is attempting to show activity to justify their very existence. It is time for a part-time legislature.
The article quotes a local fisherman who has called Guam’s western waters “a ghost town.” The conditions have nothing to do with scuba fishermen. It has everything to do with the government’s failure to do anything about the land-use issues causing sediment, chemical and other runoff impacting the marine ecosystem.
Dwayne Minton, a biologist for the National Park Service, shared a presentation of “Fire and Water: Agents of Change in a Southern Guam Watershed” showcasing his NPS Sedimentation Study in which he stated, “Storm events can dump rain into the watershed at variable rates, sometimes as high as 20 inches in a 24-hour period. This water then makes its way down through the watershed, some running to the ocean as sheet flow, or non-point source run-off, but much of it entering streams or channels in the watershed. These point sources eventually deposit their sediment load into the ocean and onto the park coral reefs.”
A Guam Environmental Protection Agency 2003 report to the U.S. Congress on Guam’s water quality notes, “The major causes of decline in water quality to marine bays were development (paving and creation of impervious surfaces), encroachment onto the shoreline without the use of pollution management measures, marine debris, mechanical beach sand raking, and construction without the use of management measures.”
During rainy days, Guam’s road system provides avenues for rivers of sediment-laden water to flow to the drains that make it to the western shorelines. A plan needs to be developed to divert this runoff into percolation areas way before it reaches the ocean. A plan must also be developed to address sediment source areas upstream that flow into the island’s natural river systems to the coast.
Fishers should push the Legislature to address the real problems that are impacting the marine ecosystem instead of going after their fellow fishers. In the global political agenda, all fishermen are guilty and it will only be a matter of time before legislation is pushed to ban fishing altogether by closing up access to all fishing areas. It is the global political end game for fishing. Fishers need to connect the dots.
Scuba fishing is very sustainable as only the marketable fish are taken. This could be monitored, studied and justified. DAWR has failed to make any effort toward this end, which is understandable because that means they would need to get out of the office and actually work.
Scuba fishing is a commercial activity. In capitalism, you go into business to earn a profit, to earn a living. This legislature is not interested in capitalism and the economic well-being of its people. They prefer that people be stoned and on welfare. Last year, I had to counsel a young person who was stoned at work. He was a danger to himself and to everyone around him. His response was, “The Legislature made it legal.” This legislature should be proud.
Since 2008, Manny Duenas and the Guam Fishermen’s Cooperative Association have provided each subsequent legislature a hardcopy or an electronic file of the “Guam Fisheries Community Report to the Legislature,” dated July 17, 2008, which details Guam laws that need fixing as well as identifying the real issues impacting the community. Previous legislatures since 2008 did nothing, but that was better than making it worse. This legislature is more in tune with off-island special interests, socialism and the communist manifesto.
Fishermen are being used as a scapegoat by a legislature that is failing the community.