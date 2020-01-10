It is imperative that the community is provided with accurate information regarding Guam’s participation in the Festival of Pacific Arts or FestPac. On January 8, 2020, a letter to the editor presented the public with inaccurate and misleading information.
• Misinformation: “I write that taxpayers shouldn’t fund it when there are so many more serious issues competing for the same funds.”
• Fact: The funds are not from the General Fund, which can be appropriated for whatever purpose. The funds that were authorized for FestPac are from owners of buildings who chose to allot 1% of their construction costs to the Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency (CAHA) solely for the arts. These commitments were made in legally binding contracts that are recognized by the government, the building owners, and the courts.
• Misinformation: Insinuating that GovGuam does not support organizations or individuals representing Guam in national/international events.
• Fact: Government programs such as the Off-Island Educational Training and Cultural Enhancement Fund receive $200,000 from the Healthy Futures Fund each year for local residents performing or engaging in events or competitions beyond Guam’s shores.
• Misinformation: “FestPac leaders had four years to raise funds to send a team to Hawaii […] and sat on their hands doing nothing, counting on getting local funding.”
• Fact: The FestPac Task Force was only appointed some months ago. No other agency could legally raise funds before this. The bill that authorized funds for FestPac resolved this problem by identifying CAHA as the permanent entity to plan in advance for future FestPacs.