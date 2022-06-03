Sen. San Agustin's Bill 295-36 would imposes a six-month moratorium on liquid fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes.
I would advocate that the bill as written should be amended to be at a minimum of a one-year moratorium. As the bill is written, I anticipate the Legislature having to address this same issue with fuel and oil prices changing daily, if not weekly, knowing world oil demands contribute to what we pay at the pumps, which our local government has no control over. We do, however, have control over our local fuel taxes.
I understand this bill would reduce funding to certain agencies, i.e. Guam Highway Fund, Public Transit Fund, unfortunately, if not implemented into law, it will continue to be a burden to thousands of households already struggling with the high cost of living with utilities, groceries and most every other item needed in our daily lives.
I support an earlier bill which has yet to be reported out of San Agustin's committee. Speaker Therese Terlaje's Bill 261-36, would suspend indefinitely and/or eliminate the liquid fuels tax completely. The Legislature can always reinstate this tax when our economy improves, in the meantime, help our residents now!
Less revenues to the government, it's “fine,“ do more with less and have our government live within its means. With many of our residents struggling, I see many residents leaving our island for a more affordable area to live, better job opportunities and lower cost of living, it's already occurring as reported in a recent news article “Guam-born and -bred Samantha Presto, 33, initially didn't plan to move off island anytime soon, but, as the cost of living continues to go up, from skyrocketing utility bills to higher food prices, she said she didn't have a choice.” As reported in The Guam Daily Post article on May 30.
Many of our residents can’t afford to pick up and leave as an option and must endure the outrageous prices; they do what they can to conserve the limited budget they have.
Dave Duenas is a resident of Dededo. He is a candidate for the 37th Guam Legislature.