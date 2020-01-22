I would like to clarify a few issues from the editorial published on The Guam Daily Post dated Jan. 20, 2020.
There was a process in place for the recall of the mayor. That process yielded insufficient signatures for the recall to be initiated. We heard and listened to the concerns about the lack of mayoral representation. While the emergency session was called to address one specific situation, it exposed a clear gap in the law.
During the committee of the whole in emergency session, the Guam Election Commission said there was insufficient time to have a recall election and subsequent special election before their jurisdiction ran out 240 days before election. The Bureau of Budget and Management Research said that the identified funding source for the election did not have any funds. The situation remained stuck in limbo because the law never considered this set of circumstances.
The solution agreed upon by all senators creates a process for the replacement of the mayor if they are absent for any reason, catching all possible scenarios for the vacancy of mayor. The end result did not address the Yona mayor specifically and instead fixed a systemic problem in the law – allowing for an absent mayor to be replaced in the most expeditious way possible.
I know what it takes to be mayor because I have been a mayor for 12 years. I think the voters of Guam appreciated my experience and I use the perspective I gained as a mayor to better serve the people of Guam every day. When we talk about the University of Guam, we do not ask sitting senators who are or were professors at UOG to recuse themselves, nor do we ask senators who may be lawyers to recuse themselves from discussions of the Judiciary of Guam. In fact we value the insight they may have because of their professional experience.
Let me be clear too that Mayor Blas worked for me for one year as administrative assistant – not chief of staff as you claimed – and then worked for former Mayor Ken Joe Ada, before becoming mayor himself. I have no continued interest in Mayor Blas, certainly no interest that trumps the safety of the people of the village of Yona. My grandchildren live in the village and walk the streets over to Buenas Market to buy chocolates and candies. More than anything, I want to keep them and all the children of Yona safe. Even as questions about the Organic Act and the governor having the power of appointment arise, I welcome all questions and concerns about policy, but don’t dare question my integrity when it comes to how much I care for all the people of Yona.