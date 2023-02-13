Unfortunately, my last letter did not elicit the response I hoped it would. So, if I may try again:
Please call or email the governor.
Many were glad when a female was elected because some felt there would be “caring and responsibility” in our government. But, that nurturing instinct seems to be missing as we face, maybe, our biggest challenge since World War II.
Call or email the senators.
senatormunabarnes@guamlegislature.org
officeofsenatorshelton@guamlegislature.org
malafunkshun@guamlegislature.org
senatorjoessanagustin@gmail.com
officeofsenatorquinata@guamlegislature.org
senatorparkinson@guamlegislature.org
senatorsannicolas@guamlegislature.org
senatorlujan@guamlegislature.org
senatorfisher@guamlegislature.org
In the face of uncertainty, our senators are acting like a tower of giraffes. You see, giraffes have no vocal cords. Speak up, senators, and let us know the plan!
For about $3,000 worth of moringa seeds, we can secure a food source that will be available to everyone. Planted on government land, so it could not be restricted. With GovGuam having about a billion-dollar budget, how do we not do this?
Call nonprofits to encourage them to help spread the moringa tree. Although they are addressing food security, their progress is taking much more time than we might have.
Call (the University of Guam), (the Guam Department of Agriculture), (the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation). And, call your mayor.
Here are some interesting facts about some foods that we would need to feed 155,000 people in case the port is closed for four months.
Granted, there might be a mass exodus if travel is still an option. And, I can only guess who the first travelers might be, but the rest of us need to be prepared. The clock may be ticking.
It would take about:
11,625 (1,000 pounds) cows on 232 acres a day for them to graze or
56,363 (300 pounds) pigs or deer, plus all the feed, or
3,100,000 chickens, plus all their feed, or
37,200,000 (single serving size) fish or
$23 million worth of MREs (meals ready to eat). (It) would only last about three months at two meals a day.
None of this seems attainable.
Why? Just to take the place of $3,000 worth of moringa trees?
Moringa should be the first step in a multipronged approach to keep us all fed.
Call, email, plant (or) come up with your own plan, but please act now.