This past Friday, politicians in the 35th Guam Legislature had a chance to restore some of the public trust lost as a result of the 2014 pay raise debacle, and they failed.
With their votes on Bill 375-35 – a bill to eliminate the primary election to protect the people of Guam from the risks of COVID-19 spread – politicians chose to protect themselves from new candidates, and protecting political parties from losing control over the election process, over protecting the people from potential COVID-19 exposure.
There is a saying that "public servants think about the next generation. Politicians think about the next election." There were very few public servants in the Legislature on Friday. And all citizens should take the time to watch the debate on the bill to eliminate the primary election to see for themselves how disconnected the majority of our elected representatives are from real life. The session can be viewed online at the Guam Legislature's YouTube channel.
The biggest reason given by politicians for not eliminating the primary election was they didn't have time to adjust to what they felt were last-minute changes to the "rules of the game."
First, I am appalled they look at elections to office as a "game." We have a system of government based on voting for representatives that is the envy of most of the world's population, and for them to look at it as a "game" offends me.
Second, I am appalled they felt they didn't have enough time to make plans on how to deal with holding an election in a pandemic. The nearly 50,000 employees and 33,000 school kids sent home and locked down when the government closed most businesses and the school year ended didn't have time to make plans. The closure of businesses and schools gave politicians four months' warning to start planning for the elections, but they did nothing. And now, literally at the last minute, claim changing the game at the last minute is too much of a burden.
How are the politicians' burdens any different from the burdens inflicted on nearly 50,000 sitting at home with no money, food or hope? At least the politicians are still getting paychecks every two weeks, don't have to wait in lines for hours for food to feed their families, or worry about being evicted or having their cars repossessed.
Politicians claimed canceling the primary election was going to deny citizens the right to vote for the candidate of their choice to advance to the general election, which sounds stupid when you consider the fact that canceling the primary was going to allow all candidates to advance to the general election – not just a few. It sounds even stupider when you consider there are only nine mayors' races with partisan competition and the delegate's race on the Democrat side. Less than a dozen people affected, compared to the thousands of people who will risk some level of exposure for COVID-19 unnecessarily if they participate in the primary election.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita and a Republican candidate for senator.