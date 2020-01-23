As an animal advocate who grew up on Guam – and a major property owner, with a family home on the island – I respectfully disagree with the pro-cockfighting views expressed by Sen. Jose Terlaje (Letters, “Cockfighting is a respected cultural tradition”).
Cockfighting is a form of intentional animal abuse, and it was never a cultural activity that I experienced growing up in the '50s, '60s, and '70s on my island home. I do agree that it was, as he said, brought to the island by the Spanish. Just because a few people of CHamoru or Filipino descent picked it up, that does not mean it's a cultural practice of people with that ethnic heritage.
But whatever the ugly origin of cockfighting, it is now widely recognized as a form of animal abuse, and that's why the United States has banned it everywhere, including on Guam. He is a political leader on Guam, but he is advocating for animal abuse and the gambling and other criminal conduct so often entangled with staged animal fighting. That is not responsible.
I had my instincts that the people of Guam strongly oppose cockfighting, and that's why I helped fund a statistically valid poll of the people on Guam. The result was unambiguous: 62% of Guamanians support the federal law against cockfighting. Few Guamanians, according to the poll, attend cockfights, and they generally believe that the activity is archaic and inhumane and conducted mainly for gambling.
Political leaders like Sen. Terlaje should be fighting animal abuse, not excusing or sanctioning it. Guamanians love animals and they want protections for animals from every kind of cruelty. Senators passed a measure to defund animal cruelty enforcement. That is not leadership – it's tolerance for abuse. The Agriculture Department is allowing illegal shipments of fighting animals – it should be blocking those shipments, not abetting them.
On this issue, the people are way ahead of the politicians. I ask these political leaders to study the polling results, talk to your neighbors, and stand your ground on principle. Don't be intimidated by people who hurt animals for entertainment. Guam is a place that stole my heart from my youngest days. It pains me to know that animal abuse occurs on the island today. We must do better, and it starts with political leaders demonstrating the fortitude to wipe out all forms of cruelty, whether dogfighting, cockfighting, or random acts of cruelty. This is not much to ask. This is just basic decency.
Si Yu'os ma'åse.
Marion Look resides in Austin, Texas, and is from Hagåtña, Guam