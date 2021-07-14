Editor's note: Here are excerpts of Dr. Thomas Shieh's points in opposition to Bill 112, edited for length and clarity.
The people of Guam today are fortunate the senators of the 21st Guam Legislature were able to look to the future needs of our island and put into place a law that helped develop the advances in medicine today for Guam.
The mandatory arbitration law created the tools needed by private enterprise investors to make the type of financial and personal commitments that saw Guam’s private health care system grow to the level of technical sophistication and range of skill sets we see serving the health care needs of the people of Guam today, reducing both the need for and expense of many health care procedures that previously mandated off-island travel to remain on island and it created thousands of jobs on island as well.
The current arbitration law has dramatically improved access to health care and health care technology for all of Guam’s people. Every year, Guam’s private health care system gets stronger and more diverse as new clinics open, and existing clinics add new technology, new skill sets, and more staffing because the tools created by the Mandatory Medical Malpractice Act has worked to screen out the frivolous claims and the meritless claims.
Remember Guam used to have two main clinics with one hospital and a handful of health care providers prior to 1991. Since the arbitration Law passed, look at the growth, including the opening of: Guam SurgiCenter; Guam Regional Medical City; American Medical Center; multiple dialysis centers; physical therapy centers; Pacific Cardiology Consultants, Dr. Inaba saved my life; Sagua Mañagu Birthing Center; IHP Medical Clinic; EverGreen Medical Clinic; Guam Urology Center; Lombard Health Eye Clinic; multiple dental clinics with the latest Future Smiles Orthodontic Clinic; Hafa Adai Medical Specialists; multiple pediatric clinics; Island Cancer Center for radiation oncology; Guam ENT Clinic; Island Eye Specialists/Institute; Pacific Eye Center; Island Surgery Center; Wound Care & Hyperbaric Therapy Center; Guam Radiology Consultants; SOAR PT, and NEWGEN Physical Therapy Center; Express Care; Central Medical Clinic; Pacific Medical Group; Shieh Clinic & Associates; multiple retina specialists rotating through Guam; Pacific Surgical Arts; Health Services of the Pacific; Guam Dermatology Institute; Marianas Footcare Clinic; and chiropractic, psychology and many more clinics.
These are the results of the current arbitration law that have helped our island improve to what it is today.
This arbitration law has set up Guam's health care infrastructure, creating thousands of jobs, increasing our lifesaving skills workforce, and saving thousands of lives on Guam.
This is a law that you do not want to repeal. This law was well thought through by many of the pillars of your political party and some of them are still alive today. They had this vision for Guam and it’s working.
• Because of the current Arbitration Act, more investment in health care has taken place on Guam in the private sector than in the government sector. The private sector now has more people, more specialized skill sets, and more medical staffing support such as nurses, technicians and other medical professionals, than the government sector.
• You make a drastic change in the rules of health care litigation without a compensating support mechanism to providers/investors, there will be a corresponding drop in the level of private investment. Without private health care infrastructure invested, the quality of health care will slowly deteriorate as the government will not be able to replace it without further gutting the government's tax revenue stream.
• Without a strong public/private health care system, even the military families will be negatively affected. I served at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for four years, and I know we work with private physicians and clinics outside the military facilities to help alleviate the strains and also because of the lack of specialists within the military health care system as well.
• At the end of the day, you will have created the very set of conditions that will force future medical students to make hard decisions about where to set up their beginning medical practices, and I can tell you Guam will be at the bottom of their list when they compare the legal climate. I have helped many students on Guam get into medical school, and already some have asked me about this controversial bill, and the answer to them, if Bill 112 becomes law, is do not come back to Guam, it’s a very dangerous atmosphere for you to be practicing here, especially as a young provider right out of training.
The physicians, but more importantly, the women and children of Guam, and those yet to be born, urge you to withdraw Bill 112-36 and work with us to continue to improve the standard of health care on Guam for the next 25 years.
Thank you.