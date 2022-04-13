Editor's note: This is the trimmed version of a letter that wouldn't fit due to space constraints.
Unfortunately, Jayne Flores' press release as the director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs was riddled with personal attacks, statements that are not factually based or legally based and even contrary to the enabling legislation that created the Bureau of Women’s Affairs.
I, of course, noted that Flores begins her press release with: "This type of legislation rears its ugly, divisive head during a gubernatorial election year …”
That is absolutely not true. At the press conference where the introduction of the Heartbeat Act was announced, one reporter asked a question about the timing of the introduction of the Heartbeat Act. I personally responded to that question, essentially talking about recent decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court causing a rush by states to introduce their own heartbeat acts similar to the Texas heartbeat act.
I have to believe that as the director of the BWA, Flores is very much aware of the reason states are rushing to introduce pro-life legislation. This fact is national news practically on a daily basis.
I want to also point out that Flores' reference to “nearly 2,000 children in our foster care system” was not only taken out of context but is also not true. The truth is there are approximately 550 children in the foster care system, not 2,000. There are documented every year over 2,000 reports of child abuse.
I invite Flores to consider her fiduciary duties as a public official in the capacity of director of the BWA. Then consider the fact that every year there are over 2,000 reports of child abuse on Guam and if you look historically at these reports, the highest number of child abuse cases reported occurred during Flores' tenure as the director of the BWA. How much time and/or money has the BWA spent to mitigate child abuse on our island?
I found particularly interesting the second paragraph on Page 2 of Flores' release. She wrote: ”Private individuals are not trained in enforcement the way that state actors are.” I am sure Flores is making reference to the fact that the Heartbeat Act only gives private citizens the authority to initiate a civil action against a physician or any person that performs or induces an abortion. And that the Act specifically excludes the government of Guam, any government official and even employees of the government of Guam from initiating any actions.
In reading this particular sentence, it tells me that Flores is aware of the reason that twice the United States Supreme Court did not strike down in whole or in part the Texas Heartbeat Act. And that Flores is also aware that just about three weeks ago, the Supreme Court of Texas also did not strike down the Texas Heartbeat Act. However, I am surprised and not surprised that Flores would include such a sentence:
1. I am surprised that Flores doubts the ability of our people to make decisions relative to filing private civil actions in the Superior Court of Guam or the District Court of Guam.
2. I am not surprised that Flores wants abortion issues resolved by government rather than giving the power to our people or private citizens to resolve issues of abortion.
I feel it is important to recognize that there is a section of the Guam Code Annotated relative to an unborn child. I invite Flores to see 9 Guam Code Annotated Section 1104. “A child conceived, but not yet born, is to be deemed an existing person, so far as may be necessary for its interests in event of its subsequent birth. In conjunction with 19 Guam Code Annotated Section 9108, the court may award custody of a child.” And in fact, there have been Superior Court of Guam cases where custody of an unborn child has been ordered.
Peter R. Sgro Jr. is a Guam attorney.