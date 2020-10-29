Thermometers and bottles of hand sanitizer at store entrances simply aren’t enough. As Guam sits in the tension of PCOR1.5 and views from the community advocate for our island’s reopening, schools in particular, it is imperative to discuss the implications of Guam’s potential actions. The Guam Department of Education reopening schools would enable a return to normalcy for students’ lives, but it could also potentially be detrimental to our island’s health.
On Sept. 12, faculty at Harvest Christian Academy posted a letter arguing that schools should be reinstated. They assert that online learning “is an inadequate substitute for face-to-face learning” and that the “social development” of children doing online school is hindered. This is true. Vera Clemens, a well-published psychiatrist, discusses the potential effects of social distancing and lockdown on children’s mental health. She claims that children “lose positive interactions” with their peers and “experience an increase in stress” and a “reduction in support and coping resources” in the absence of in-person schooling. Schools have a profound influence on the well-being of the student. We know this: schools will eventually reopen. While I agree with Harvest’s stance that lockdown negatively impacts children, I must argue that reopening schools can negatively impact Guam as a whole.
Any blunders in policymaking regarding the reopening of schools would only accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 on the island. In South Korea, where schools were reopened during the summer and then shut down in August, researchers analyzed the spike in COVID-19-positive cases and found that “children who attend … school” are at a high risk of “transmitting respiratory viruses to household members,” according to Young Joon Park in an October 2020 report in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal - CDC. This spike in cases was due to unsuccessful social distancing measures in classrooms. A school in Georgia displayed a similar narrative. In August, 260 students and eight teachers were quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 during the first week of in-person classes, according to a CNN report. Furthermore, the number of COVID-19-positive children in the U.S. has spiked. Between Sept. 24 and Oct. 8, 77,073 new child cases were reported, a 13% increase, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The notion that schools on island can provide face-to-face learning while simultaneously mitigating transmission is a feat that requires careful thought and execution.
I beg our island’s school administrators to deeply consider the repercussions of reopening. If schools want to reopen, they must be advocating for systemic changes that allow for a safe reopening. Otherwise, schools will turn from a safe refuge into an incubator. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, local hospitals and clinics find themselves closer to reaching maximum capacity. At Guam Memorial Hospital, the recovery room was recently converted into a second ICU for non-COVID-19 patients as the original ICU maxed out and is now a dedicated COVID-19-positive ward. Every day we see reports of loved ones being lost to this virus; opening schools unsafely will absolutely put our island’s children in harm’s way.
Leading researchers across the world contend that schools are unequivocally vital for the holistic health of children. That being said, it is equally vital to approach the reopening of schools on Guam meticulously. Haste will only propagate adverse effects which disproportionately affect our friends, family members and loved ones.
Brandon Lopez is a Tamuning resident who grew up on Guam and studies biology pre-med at the University of Texas at Dallas.