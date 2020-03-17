With our world in a panic over the coronavirus, it's difficult thinking of something interesting to write on the topic of real estate, so I abandoned ship and decided to share some thoughts.
There is more to contagion than the passing of a bug. How about the contagious joy of watching your baby playing peek-a-boo with their sibling?
How about the contagious excitement of football fans cheering on their favorite team, or our island following a Manny Pacquiao or Frank "the Crank" Camacho fight?
Or the contagious laughter over dinner when my husband told a friend a raunchy joke in the middle of a sip of beer... and the beer exploded all over the restaurant table.
Even the contagious sorrow, pain and heartbreak when dear friends share that their marriage of 25 years is coming to an end.
Think of the contagious welling of pride that catches in our throats and brings tears to our eyes when we hear the song "Proud to be an American," and consider "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Fanohge CHamoru" that open gatherings honoring those who serve and protect our precious freedom – most notably the right to openly and passionately disagree with each other. Now that's contagious!
Weathering every storm – together
Guam and the CNMI are populated by strong, resolute and passionate people. Our manåmko' have overcome the ravages of war and occupation during World War II. As an archipelago, we regularly deal with the destructive forces of nature ... together. We know that when the storm passes, our families and neighbors join together to clear the debris, barbecue whatever is thawing from our freezers and get back to the business of wholeheartedly living our lives!
I love the Crowns Guam and Tribe Marianas joint collaboration that arose from Saipan's recent Supertyphoon Yutu ...Marianas Strong! I can't wait to see the creativity that will surely come from our island artists and craftspeople in response to this new challenge.
So while our health professionals are reminding us to wash our hands and keep each other safe from this viral attack on our world, let's not forget the strength and tenacity of the people of our islands and of our nation.
I am reminded of the words of a song written by Jill Jackson-Miller and Sy Miller in 1955 and performed by various artists during times of strife: Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me. Let there be peace on Earth, the peace that was meant to be!
We've got this Guam!
Kim Anderson Young is the president of Security Title Inc.